Weather: Extreme fire danger and sunburn risk across 5 provinces

The weather service forecasts extreme fire danger in parts of the country, with varied conditions across the provinces on 4 September 2023.

Tomorrow’s weather forecast – as issued by the SA Weather Service (Saws) – predicts a spectrum of weather conditions across the provinces.

The forecast includes extreme fire danger and high UV risk warnings, but no impact-based weather warnings or additional advisories have been issued.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 4 Sept

Extreme high fire danger conditions are expected in the northeastern areas of the Northern Cape, as well as the North West and Free State provinces.

High sunburn risk

According to Afrix, very high UV ratings alternating between 9 and 10 can be expected in Limpopo, Gauteng, North West, Free State and Kwa-Zulu Natal.

A rating of 10 means extra protection is needed. It’s also vital to drink plenty of water, avoid the sun between late morning and mid-afternoon, and wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen.

Meanwhile, the SA weather service warns of extreme UV risk in KwaZulu Natal. Extreme ratings mean it is not advisable to be out in the sun at all.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province tomorrow.

Gauteng:

Gauteng weather is expected to be fine and warm, with a very high UVB sunburn index.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine and warm conditions, but it will turn hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine, ranging from warm to hot temperatures. A very high UVB sunburn index is forecasted by Afrix Weather

North-West Province:

The weather will be fine, warm to hot, and windy. A very high UVB sunburn index is forecasted by Afrix Weather

Free State:

While partly cloudy, windy, and warm overall, isolated thundershowers are predicted except in the north-east where it will remain fine.

A very high UVB sunburn index is forecasted by Afrix Weather

Northern Cape:

Expect partly cloudy, windy, and warm weather, although it will be cool in the southern regions.

Coastal areas will experience moderate southerly to south-easterly winds.

Western Cape:

The day will be mostly cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated light rain in the western and south-western parts.

Coastal areas will have light to moderate westerly to south-westerly winds, and the UVB sunburn index is expected to be moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

The forecast indicates cloudy and cool weather with isolated light morning and evening rain along the coast. Coastal winds will be moderate and south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Morning fog south of the escarpment will clear to partly cloudy and cool weather.

Isolated light rain is expected in the afternoon along the coast, with moderate south-westerly winds shifting to southerly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog in the eastern interior will clear to partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions. Isolated showers and rain are expected, except in the west.

Coastal winds will be moderate to fresh and north-easterly, turning south-westerly by evening.

An extreme UVB sunburn index is anticipated.