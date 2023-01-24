Ginwala was a pioneer, pathfinder and leader in the true sense of the word – Ramaphosa

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to Dr Frene Ginwala at her memorial service held at the Johannesburg City Hall on Tuesday, remembering a life that “as rich in experience as it was in meaning”.

The National Assembly’s founding speaker passed away earlier this month, at the age of 90.

Ginwala – who was born on 25 April 1932 – served the anti-apartheid struggle in a diversity of roles as a lawyer, academic, political leader, activist and journalist.

Ginwala a pioneer and pathfinder

Ramaphosa remembered Ginwala as a pioneer of women’s rights, who fought for the struggles of women to be recognised at a time when scant attention was given to the many ways in which women were oppressed and exploited.

“In a political environment in which the dominance of men didn’t even invite comment, Frene Ginwala was one of the few voices that was consistent and insistent that women should occupy their rightful place in the struggle,” said Ramaphosa.

“In this, she can be counted as part of a proud lineage of courageous women that have fought for the freedom of all in this country; men and women, black and white.

“She can be counted among the ranks of those women who burnt their passes in Bloemfontein in 1913, and among the women who marched on the Union Buildings in 1956.

“She can be counted among the women who joined the ranks of Umkhonto we Sizwe in the aftermath of the 1976 uprising and those who marched on Parliament in 2019 to call for an end to the murder of women by men.”

In her fight for women’s inclusion in politics, Ginwala formed part of the task force that established the ANC Women’s League in the country.

“She helped to set up and became the convenor of the Women’s National Coalition, which brought together women from across the political spectrum to draw up a women’s charter.

“This formation played a critical role in ensuring that the rights of women received proper attention in the negotiations process and were enshrined in the new constitutional order.”

Struggle not over

Ramaphosa, however, said it was important for the country to recognise that the struggle for equal right and opportunities was not over.

“Despite significant progress, women are still under-represented in positions of authority, responsibility and influence across nearly all areas of public life.

“And despite the progressive policies we have pursued since the advent of democracy, women are still over-represented among the poor, the unemployed and the vulnerable.

“As Frene would remind us, until we have achieved equality between men and women in all spheres of life, we will not be free.”

