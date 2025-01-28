Giraffe in a jam: Vet finds bizarre item stuck in long neck [VIDEO]

The vet was called after the young giraffe showed signs of distress.

Dr Stephen Gerber from the Nylstroom Animal Clinic with the small skull that was removed from the giraffe’s throat. Picture: Screengrab

Near the quiet town of Modimolle, Limpopo, a farmer was concerned when one of his giraffes showed signs of distress. However, when a veterinarian examined the animal, they found a peculiar item lodged in its throat.

Speaking to The Citizen on Tuesday, Dr Stephen Gerber from the Nylstroom Animal Clinic said he was called out by Elfranco Maré, who farms outside the town.

The young giraffe bull was clearly distressed, swinging its neck from side to side. “The animal was darted with a tranquiliser arrow to put it to sleep, after which anaesthesia was administered,” Bruwer said.

A video of the event, shared on social media platforms, shows the giraffe moving through the field, clearly appearing uncomfortable.

Upon examination, Bruwer was still uncertain about the nature of the object lodged in the bull’s throat. After struggling for a few minutes, a duiker skull was pulled out, with the small horns still intact.

Watch: Skull removed from giraffe’s throat

Odd snack almost causes havoc

According to Bruwer, who specialises in large game, herbivores commonly chew on bones, especially in the dry winter when the trees shed their leaves.

“Since giraffes primarily feed on leaves, they do this to make up for mineral deficiencies in their diet, especially calcium and phosphorus. It’s called osteophagia and is not usually observed when they have sufficient vegetation during this time of year.”

He further explained that although the animal did sustain small cuts during the removal of the skull, he only administered antibiotics. “It’s a large, strong animal; he should be fine. I spoke to Elfranco earlier, and the bull was grazing normally.”

