No health workers bitten amid snake infestation at KZN rural clinic [VIDEO]

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Health Department says no healthcare worker was bitten or harmed by a snake infestation at a rural clinic in the province.

The KwaNgcolosi Clinic in Ngcolosi, near Hillcrest, servicing a semi-rural community and closed since last week, has redirected patients to Maphephetheni and Waterfall clinics as it deals with the serpents.

This was after multiple reported snake sightings, including a black mamba and a python.

Snakes

KZN Health acting HOD Penny Msimango said they are dealing with the snake infestation.

“From time to time, there is reports that a snake has been found within the clinic and we normally respond to that. This time, a snake was seen by staff at the clinic, and then we called a snake catcher, but they could not find the snake, so we decided to close the section where the snake had been seen by staff to another part of the clinic.

“Then, on Monday, another snake was seen among the shelves where we keep records. We felt the staff could not continue working because the snakes could be anywhere and moving from one part to the other,” Msimango said.

The KZN Health Department said no healthcare worker was bitten or harmed by an infestation of snakes at the KwaNgcolosi Clinic in Ngcolosi, near Hillcrest, servicing a semi-rural community. #Snakes #Clinic #KZN @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/bMHsLQQyBO — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) March 10, 2025

No bites

Msimango added that the staff had not been bitten or harmed by the snakes.

“They found the snake while they were working, so there isn’t a record of a staff member that has been harmed by a snake or any other thing that is there.”

Upgrades

Msimango said they are going to upgrade the clinic.

“We are going to do upgrades to the roof because one of the reasons is that there is a gap between the walls and the roof that might be creating access for the snakes to get into the clinic. So, we are going to be doing major upgrades and also seal the walls, so there is just no way that will allow the snakes or any serpent into the facility.”

Msimango admitted that there is still a lot that needs to be done in terms of infrastructure so that the “infestation of snakes stops once and for all.”

“We have informed the community of our plans.”

