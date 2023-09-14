Giyani water project still leaks: Vandalism clouds progress

Parliament’s portfolio committee on water and sanitation expressed elation at progress made in the provision of clean running water on the protracted R4.5 billion Giyani Bulk Water Project in Limpopo, but vandalism, theft of borehole equipment and illegal connections are still a big worry. The committee spent most of Tuesday locked up in discussions virtually with the department of water and sanitation. According to the committee, it was all hands on deck in Giyani. The briefing, the committee said, made it believe soon there will be water flowing out of the taps for the people of Giyani and its 55…

Parliament’s portfolio committee on water and sanitation expressed elation at progress made in the provision of clean running water on the protracted R4.5 billion Giyani Bulk Water Project in Limpopo, but vandalism, theft of borehole equipment and illegal connections are still a big worry.

The committee spent most of Tuesday locked up in discussions virtually with the department of water and sanitation. According to the committee, it was all hands on deck in Giyani.

The briefing, the committee said, made it believe soon there will be water flowing out of the taps for the people of Giyani and its 55 surrounding farming villages.

“It is in this context that we welcome the appointment of 37 contractors at a contract value of R1.3 billion to connect the identified villages to the source of water,” said Robert Mashego, chair of the committee yesterday.

“We have learnt during this visit that the Giyani Reticulation Programme’s 37 contracts is currently standing at 38% with an expenditure standing at 25% on average.

“The Bambeni village project is the most advanced at 96% to completion, with the last contract scheduled for completion on 23 December, 2024,” said Mashego.

“Reticulation of a further 31 villages included in Phase 2 of the project has been recommended for approval and will be implemented in the 2024-25 financial year. This will ensure a further 43 contracts.”

The committee has further welcomed processes that are in place to prevent corruption by monitoring procurement at the municipal level.

READ: Mopani district allocates R20m to repair boreholes amid water crisis

Despite this progress, the committee reiterated its concern about the continuing vandalism of 154 boreholes in the area.

This was echoed by the Mopani district municipality, where the project is being implemented.

The district said vandalism of material to fast-track the provision of water in Giyani and elsewhere in the district was one of the biggest problems.

Mayor Pule Shayi appealed to communities to report vandalism to the authorities.