‘You’ve got this’ – Ramaphosa sends well wishes to matrics as they write final exams

More than one million candidates have registered across four assessment bodies to write this year’s end-of-year examinations.

As millions of matriculants sit down for their first paper on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the class of 2025 to “shine” in their final examinations.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) confirmed that the final National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations will commence with the Computer Applications Technology Paper 1 practical.

Matric exams

The final NSC examinations kick off on Tuesday, 21 October, and continue through Thursday, 27 November.

More than one million candidates have registered across four assessment bodies to write this year’s end-of-year examinations, according to Umalusi’s audit of the system’s readiness.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the president offered his best wishes to the Matric Class of 2025 and this is a moment for this cohort of young people to shine.

ALSO READ: Hawks make major breakthrough in matric results ‘breach’ – One detained

12 years of learning

The president said: “You’ve got this, Class of 2025. All your years and hours of progressing to this point in your education are assets that you can use to your advantage in these exams.

“As you apply 12 years of learning and exploration in these exams, you will be opening new doors to your future and to the success of our nation. Each of you has grown intellectually and emotionally during your years in school and your families and communities have followed your journey with pride and support.”

‘Good luck’

Ramaphosa said matric have a support base during their exams.

“We are all by your side as you focus and persevere during these exams. There will be moments of stress and doubt – this happens during high-pressure situations. But we know the odds are in your favour.

“Reaching these exams is an achievement of which you can be proud, and which gives the nation the confidence that the Class of 25 will move our nation forward. Good luck!” Ramaphosa said.

NSC

The NSC accounts for the largest proportion of candidates, with 766 543 full-time pupils registered under the department of basic education.

An additional 23 601 candidates are registered through the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) and the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (SACAI).

ALSO READ: WATCH: Matric results for just R100? Outcry over ‘leak’ of marks