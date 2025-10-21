Matric exams: Here’s what you’re writing on Wednesday

The NSC exams continue through to 27 November 2025, with matric candidates writing across six weeks of scheduled assessments.

The 2025 matric examinations continue on Wednesday, 22 October, with candidates sitting for a range of practical and language assessments across both the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and Independent Examinations Board (IEB) streams.

Morning session

The morning session, beginning at 9am, will see DBE students writing the three-hour Information Technology Paper 1 (Practical).

Meanwhile, IEB candidates will write History Paper 1 from 9am to 11am.

Afternoon language papers

The afternoon session at 2pm presents a comprehensive language examination schedule, with multiple second additional language papers running simultaneously for two hours.

DBE students will write Paper 1 for:

Arabic,

French,

Italian,

Mandarin,

Modern Greek,

Serbian,

Latin SAL

Spanish Second Additional Language (SAL).

Portuguese language papers are also scheduled, with Home Language (HL), First Additional Language (FAL), and SAL candidates all writing Paper 1 for two hours.

DBE candidates taking Equine Studies will write their three-hour examination during the afternoon session.

IEB candidates face a similar afternoon language schedule.

Multiple second additional language Paper 1 examinations run from 2pm to 5pm, including:

Arabic SAL

French SAL

Italian SAL

Mandarin SAL

Modern Greek SAL

Serbian SAL

Spanish SAL

Portuguese HL, FAL and SAL Paper 1

Latin SAL Paper 1

Study tips for exam success

Start with past papers: Work through previous years’ examination papers under timed conditions to familiarise yourself with the format and question styles.

Create summary notes: Condense your study material into concise, focused notes that highlight key concepts, formulas and definitions for quick revision.

Practice active recall: Test yourself regularly without looking at notes to strengthen memory retention and identify areas needing more attention.

Take strategic breaks: Use the Pomodoro Technique – study for 25-30 minutes, then take a 5-minute break to maintain concentration and prevent burnout.

Prioritise sleep and nutrition: Ensure adequate rest the night before examinations and eat balanced meals to maintain energy levels and mental clarity throughout the three-hour papers.

The National Senior Certificate examinations continue through to 27 November 2025, with candidates writing across six weeks of scheduled assessments.

