JUST IN: Hawks make major breakthrough in matric results ‘breach’

A Johannesburg company allegedly enticed matrics to pay R100 to get their results early.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation also known as the Hawks have made a breakthrough in the case involving the alleged leaking of the class of 2024 matric results on the internet which were allegedly being sold to learners for R100.

The complaint was lodged of by the Department of Education on Sunday, 12 January 2025 at Pretoria Central Saps

Raid

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said case was expeditiously transferred to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation for further investigation.

“This morning, 16 January 2025, the Hawks’ Serious Economic Offences Unit of the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation, Cybercrime Investigation Head Office descended upon a house in Hillcrest, north of Johannesburg after their search and seizure warrant was approved.

Detention

“The Hawks proceeded to the identified premises where a 21-year-old young man and his parents are residing. During the search, various electronic gadgets and an unlicensed shotgun with live ammunition were found,” Mogale said.

Mogale said the 21 year-old suspect will be detained for the unlawful possession of a firearm and further investigation into the matric result leakage will continue.

