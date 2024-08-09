Government working on model to rollout Nasi iSpani nationally – Lesufi

The premier says the Nasi iSpani programme was not 'a vote-catching ploy'.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has says national government is nearing completion of a model to expand the Nasi iSpani employment programme nationwide.

There have been a number of problems with the job creation initiative with some people not being paid, while others complained about the short duration of their employment.

Nasi iSpani not a Gauteng initiative

Lesufi held a media briefing on Friday in Johannesburg to clarify issues around Nasi iSpani.

“We note with deep disappointment attempts to discredit some of the intervention programmes in our province to create job opportunities for the unemployed,” he said.

The premier indicated that he could not guarantee how long the initiative would last because it was not a provincial programme.

“We have noted the protests by some beneficiaries of the Nasi iSpani recruitment programmes, including the desire to be appointed permanently.

“As earlier indicated, this is not a provincial programme but a national one,” Lesufi told reporters on Friday.

“Unfortunately, the lack of clarity from the national government on whether this programme will continue made it practically impossible for us to proceed with the programme, which continues to hurt us deeply.”

Watch the video below:

RECAP:



Our stepping-in was not for political expediency but a genuine attempt to protect young people who played a crucial role in achieving our Matric results. We were clear from the onset that we are closing a gap – Premier @Lesufi pic.twitter.com/nRJevX9uID — Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) August 9, 2024

Nasi iSpani national model

Lesufi revealed that he was waiting for guidance from national government on the next step of Nasi iSpani programme.

“Fortunately, last week, we finally received correspondence indicating that national government will continue and are finalising the model on how to best implement the programme nationally,” he said.

The Nasi iSpani jobs bonanza was lunched months before the provincial and national elections on 29 May.

Opposition parties crticised the ANC leadership in Gauteng for using the country’s employment crisis to win votes.

But Lesufi hit back at those accusing him and his party of electioneering, saying the provincial government stepped-in “not for political expediency but a genuine attempt to protect these young people”.

“Our Nasi iSpani programme was not a vote-catching ploy but a genuine attempt to get employment opportunities for the unemployed; hence, we will continue with these programmes.

“We know this programme will not be appreciated by our detractors, but we are doing it for the unemployed, not for political reasons or to influence electoral outcomes,” the premier continued.

“We were clear from the onset that we are closing a gap until this national programme is clarified by the national on whether it will continue or not. We extended our financial support.”

Lesufi apologised for what he described as a “misunderstanding” about the Nasi iSpani initiative.

“The provincial government stepped in when the national government was still rethinking the implementation approach. We, therefore, apologise if an impression was created that this is a Gauteng programme,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lesufi said he had been reassured that payment issues for some workers, such as Green Army beneficiaries, who had not been paid were resolved.

“With almost 4 000 of the 6 000 beneficiaries paid to date, the outstanding payments will be finalised later next week. We once more apologise for the confusion caused.”