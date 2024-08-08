DA wants Public Protector to probe Lesufi’s Nasi iSpani project

'Government cannot be managed according to whims of opportunism and Lesufi must account for the abuse of taxpayers’ money," says the DA.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) wishes to probe the legalities of Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s Nasi iSpani programme.

The retraining of crime prevention wardens into traffic wardens and the ending of teaching assistant contracts with the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) have left the recently unemployed bitter.

The teaching assistants were initially part of the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative and were taken over by the GDE under the Nasi iSpani programme, but the overlapping has muddied the waters.

DA claims political opportunism

The 32,000 now unemployed teaching assistants have been the most vocal about their situation, with a sit-in outside the government office following the end of their contracts.

DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Education Sergio Isa Dos Santos recently criticised Premier Lesufi, reiterating claims that he used the programme as a taxpayer-funded vehicle for his election campaign.

“Government cannot be managed according to whims of opportunism and Lesufi must account for the abuse of taxpayers’ money for his failed Nasi iSpani programme,” stated Dos Santos.

“The DA will refer the management of the Nasi iSpani programme and Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s irresponsible promises to the Public Protector for investigation,” Dos Santos confirmed.

The Citizen contacted Premier Lesufi’s office for a comment on the DA’s intentions, but no response had been received at the time of publication.

Teaching assistants still fighting

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Youth Brigade (GYB) protest movement had a meeting rescheduled for 6 August, which was again rescheduled to 7 August.

The situation may not have been resolved, but an incremental step was taken in the direction of the GYB’s interests.

“The meeting wasn’t smooth but we came to an agreement for the time being while they are still looking into the matter of permanent employment,” GYB Secretary General Sihle Mzizi told The Citizen.

In an unsigned internal memo from the GDE shared with The Citizen, the department stated they were in discussions about looking for funding.

Additionally, the memo said it was considering a proposal aimed at finding a place for a select number of assistants, as well as the creation of “para-educator” positions.