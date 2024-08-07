Mmusi Maimane gives Panyaza Lesufi ultimatum over Mayibuye report

The report determined that the Tembisa school was improperly built on a sewer line without conducting a wetland study.

Build One South Africa’s (Bosa) leader begun the countdown to the remedial action deadline stipulated by the “swamp” school report.

Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka released the Mayibuye report on 28 June, detailing the investigation into how R82 million was wasted on building a school on top of marsh.

The report outlined at least six remedial actions that several provincial departments must adhere to within 60 calendar days of receiving the report.

Mayibuye site visit

During a visit to the vacant Mayibuye Primary School on 6 August, Mmusi Maimane highlighted the deadline would be midnight on Thursday, 29 August.

Maimane demanded that Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi decide whether his office would take the report on review or appeal the findings, while also providing a plan on how to restore the wasted millions.

“The Constitutional Court has ruled that remedial action recommended by the Public Protector is legally binding. As Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi is primarily responsible for the oversight on implementation of the remedial action,” stated the leader of Bosa.

Setting his own deadline, Maimane said Lesufi must produce a progress report on the report’s remedial action within seven days.

BOSA visited the R100 Million Mayibuye “swamp” school: Built on a wetland, it remains unsafe for human habitation as sewerage flows through its grounds. It now stands empty while at least 1500 primary school learners are forced to attend school in containers and wendy houses.… pic.twitter.com/kPIIbUfjla — BOSA (@BuildOneSA) August 6, 2024

Problems identified in 2020

The report states that the investigation originated from a complaint lodged by Maimane in September 2020.

His complaint was based on an accusation that Gauteng’s Department of Education (GDE) and Department of Infrastructure Development constructed the school on an old sewer line without conducting a wetland study.

The never-used school cost R82 million and the investigation found those responsible “did not comply with the applicable legal prescripts and procedures”.

“All effort must be made to recover the funds spent, otherwise shady contractors and compromised government employees get away scot-free,” stated Bosa.

GDE committed to remedial action

The EFF was responsible for taking the matter to the Constitutional Court and it stated in July that it was unhappy with the overall findings.

“It fails to assign criminal of financial consequences to individuals and companies involved. This is crucial to deter criminality and misconduct in public office,” stated the EFF’s Gauteng office.

However, the GDE said in July that it acknowledged the findings and is committed to the remedial actions.

“Such implementation includes ensuring continuous compliance and strict monitoring mechanisms of the Project Plan, which was already provided to the Public Protector on 14 June 2024, to ensure that the school is fully operational in line with the efficient and economic management of the working capital in terms of S 38(1)(c)(iii) of the PFMA,” stated GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona.