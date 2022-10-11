WATCH: Half of Durban in the dark following substation explosion

Citizen Reporter

An explosion at the 275kv Klaarwater major substation has caused widespread power outage to half of Durban.

The substation is said to be a key supply point to Durban from Eskom.

According to the eThekwini municipality on Tuesday evening, areas in the Northern, Western and Southern regions of the City are still without power.

The municipality urged residents to switch off “unnecessary” loads like aircons and geysers.

“It will help restore supplies without overload trip outs. It’s safer to switch off at DB to avoid surges damaging appliances,” it said.

Half of Durban is without power tonight after an explosion at Klaarwater substation. This city is falling apart before our eyes! pic.twitter.com/zfQuinrfbx— Dean Macpherson MP (@DeanMacpherson) October 11, 2022

More footage from the massive power outage in Durban after an explosion at Klaarwater substation. This is not going to be resolved quickly. 50% of the city is without electricity. pic.twitter.com/jdlBhQWyen— Dean Macpherson MP (@DeanMacpherson) October 11, 2022

Eskom KwaZulu-Natal said it was aware of the loss of supply caused by the explosion at the 275kv Klaarwater major substation.

According to power utility, the affected areas are supplied by eThekwini.

“They have their technicians on site investigating the matter and will inform us on the estimated duration of the outage.”

ALSO READ: eThekwini in a race against time to fix flood damage by December

On Monday, several areas in the city experienced outages, which eThekwini said was working to restore.

The areas include Ogunjini, Essenwood, Red Hill, Hambanathi Village, South Beach, Ntuzuma H Section/KwaMashu M Section, Folweni B Section, Mount Edgecombe, Duff Road and Dubes Land/Ohlanga.

This is a developing story