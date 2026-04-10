Hanover Park: Child rape case postponed due to ‘no bedspace’ at Valkenburg hospital

The accused was out on parole after previously being convicted of rape in 2008.

The case of a nine-year-old girl appeared in the Wynberg Regional Court (Sexual Offences Court) on Thursday after she was sexually assaulted by a man out on parole.

It is alleged that the accused lured the child, who has been named to protect her real identity, into his home. He was previously convicted of rape and indecently assaulting a ten-year-old back in 2008.

Court postpones case

This, after it was determined by the Court on 11 February 2026, that the accused should be sent for mental observation. He appeared before the Sexual Offences Court again on 4 March.

Advocacy group Action Society’s Kaylynn Palm noted that, at the time, the accused had not yet been placed at Valkenberg Hospital.

“Today [Thursday], the case was postponed again, because there is still no bedspace available at the hospital,” she told The Citizen.

“Therefore, the matter will be back in court on 12 May 2026.”

Alarming state of psychiatric facilities

The suspect previously appeared at the Sexual Offences Court on 9 April 2026, where the matter was further postponed to 12 May 2026 for Valkenburg placement. The Valkenburg Hospital is a psychiatric hospital in the Tygerberg Eastern Health District of the Metro Region.

Palm said it is worrying that there are long waiting lists at state psychiatric facilities, this leave victims and families in trauma limbo for months.

“In Action Society’s experience, mental observation placements often delay cases for up to a year. We must never get used to and accept delays and waiting lists, especially if it involves children,” she said.

Emphasising that the organisation will continue to keep a close eye on the case and advocate for justice on behalf of the victim and the community.

“At the same time, we will continue to push and put pressure on the government to make the National Register for Sexual Offenders public. We are of the view that if we know the people living in our midst, we can be more vigilant and protect our loved ones,” Palm said.