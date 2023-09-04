Hawks head concerned by high number of police officers killed in SA

The Hawk revealed that nine convictions were secured for the murder of police officials.

Hawks head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya is concerned that more than 30 police officers have been killed in the first quarter of the current financial year.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, briefed the media in Pretoria on Monday to unpack the organisation’s achievements during the first quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year.

During the briefing, Lebeya revealed that 31 (11 on-duty 20 off-duty) police officials were killed during the period under review.

“Attacks on police officials are an attack on the state and the death of one police official is one too many. Dear South Africans, for the first quarter only, we noted with concern that 31 police officials were killed in 30 incidents.

“During the same period, 24 arrests were made. A total number of nine convictions were secured on the murder of police officials, eight of which share nine life term imprisonments and a combined period of more than 100 years imprisonment,” Lebeya said.

Suspects arrested

Lebeya said at least 611 suspects were also arrested during the quarter.

“Two-hundred-and-twenty-nine accused persons were convicted and sentenced which earned them a title of being a criminal. Sixteen of the 229 convicts were sentenced for money laundering.

“Most of the arrests relates to fraud, which account for 203 suspects, while money laundering amassed 48 suspects. Seventy two suspects were equally arrested for narcotics and endangered species. The remaining 288 suspects were arrested for the other 17 types of national priority crimes,” Lebeya added.

Contraband

Lebeya also said billions of rands worth of diamonds, firearms and endangered species were seized during the same period.

“During these arrests, the DPCI also seized various exhibits including precious metals and diamonds, endangered species, vehicles, cash, firearms, ammunition, counterfeit goods, explosives and electronic devices worth R6 112 768 985,” he said.

