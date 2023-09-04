Police show their mettle in Limpopo: ‘Shootout was not child’s play’

Months of planning, top secret organisation and fine timing around the takedown operation for a number of suspected armed robbers saw the death toll rise to 19 from Friday’s 90-minute shootout with police. Initially, police announced 18 people had died in Makhado, Limpopo. However, another body was discovered when the house was searched after the shootout. National police commissioner Fannie Masemola said on the day firearms and explosives had been brought into the house and the police believed the suspects would soon be moving to rob a cash-handling facility. According to Masemola, the suspects started shooting when the police swooped.…

Months of planning, top secret organisation and fine timing around the takedown operation for a number of suspected armed robbers saw the death toll rise to 19 from Friday’s 90-minute shootout with police.

Initially, police announced 18 people had died in Makhado, Limpopo. However, another body was discovered when the house was searched after the shootout.

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola said on the day firearms and explosives had been brought into the house and the police believed the suspects would soon be moving to rob a cash-handling facility.

According to Masemola, the suspects started shooting when the police swooped.

The teams involved in foiling the planned attack included the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) national violent crime desk, Mpumalanga DPCI head office, tactical operations management services, tactical response team, Gauteng special task force and Gauteng traffic police saturation unit.

“A one-and-a-half-hour shootout was not child’s play,” Masemola said.

The shootout began when police surrounded the house at 1pm on Friday.

Lieutenant-Colonel Joe Coetzer was injured during the shootout, it was reported, and subsequently lost a leg due to his injuries.

It is believed a domestic worker and a gardener were caught in the crossfire.

At a second address in Thohoyandou, four people were simultaneously arrested in connection with the same planned robbery.

Masemola said the owner of the house is believed to be a Zimbabwean. However, details have yet to be confirmed of all the deceased.

Brigadier Athlende Mathe said the takedown operation was the culmination of a major investigation by the Hawks that began in January this year.

According to Masemola, the police have broken the back of a syndicate possibly responsible for a number of cash-in-transit (CIT) heists in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

He said a police investigation had revealed the gang members were planning to rob a cash depot in Limpopo.

“This is a house where they were doing all the planning. Police approached the house with a view to arresting them. They shot at the police and we retaliated,” he said.

“They brought a lot of firearms. There were also explosives that were ready to be used.”

Mathe said 10 vehicles, including several high-powered performance vehicles, and seven automatic rifles were seized.

It was reported that the vehicles included a Ford Ranger Wildtrak that had been stolen in Midrand, a Mercedes-Benz GL utility vehicle that had been stolen in Akasia and a Volkswagen Tiguan that had been stolen in Masoyi, near Witbank.

Masemola added they were also closing in on other suspected CIT robbers in other parts of the country.

“We’re still hunting those that have done the (cash-in-transit robbery) and caused the N2 to be closed for 10 hours in the Eastern Cape,” he said.

“We’re on track; we know who we’re looking for. Soon we will also round them up. But with this breakthrough, I think we have made a dent and we will carry on looking for others.”

National head of the DPCI Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya said this was a culmination of a major investigation.

“Limpopo and Mpumalanga joined forces in addressing the syndicate that was identified based on several follow-ups that were made by the team. So indeed, we do believe we have the suspects that we have been following,” he said.

“Further investigations will continue to ascertain other crimes that the group may have perpetrated. A speedy recovery to the DPCI officer.”

On 22 February, 2022, a similar operation took place in Rosettenville when 10 alleged robbers were arrested and eight others killed.

Three suspects attempted to flee in a vehicle, while others tried to jump the wall behind the house where the suspects were holed up.

The 10 accused are still on trial.

While Coetzee recovers from the shooting, President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday paid tribute to the police who paid ultimate price while serving and protecting the South African people.

“The constitution mandates police to prevent, combat and investigate crime. It mandates them to maintain public order and protect the inhabitants of the republic and their property,” Ramaphosa said.

“Theirs is the noble duty of ensuring that all people in South Africa are safe and feel safe.

“The officers we are commemorating today lost their lives to criminals who have no regard for the rule of law.”

Ramaphosa noted that the DPCI, known as the Hawks, has resulted in the arrests of 76 suspected police murderers over the past year.

“The relationship between police and communities needs to be strong. It needs to be a relationship of cooperation, trust and respect. We must all work together to ensure we leave no space for criminals to operate in,” Ramaphosa said.

“We thank the 34 fallen heroes and heroines posthumously for their bravery and service to the country, which they rendered diligently. To the families of the fallen officers, we pray that you find peace and healing.”

Additional reporting by Amanda Watson.