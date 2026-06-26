Fourth suspect arrested for kidnapping and murder of seven family members in KZN

Three of the accused made their second appearance in the KwaDukuza Magistrate's Court earlier this week.

Police have made a breakthrough and arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the kidnapping and murder of seven family members from a house in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The man was arrested on Thursday and has since appeared in the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court.

Charges

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the suspect is facing several charges, including seven counts of kidnapping, seven counts of murder, and one count of housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

“The case had been postponed to 31 July 2026 for him to join the other co-accused.”

Court appearance

Earlier this week, three of the accused, 28-year-old Linda Blessing Mthiyane, 26-year-old Bongumenzi Mpungose and 21-year-old Mthandeni, made their second appearance in the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court

They face multiple charges, including housebreaking with intent to rob, and robbery with aggravating circumstances, seven counts of kidnapping, and seven counts of murder.

Murder

The grim murder occurred on 21 April, when the accused allegedly kidnapped the family members, aged between 20 and 83, from their home in Newark and later killed them.

The bodies of Mariamma Appanah (83), Mooniamma (78), Cliffy Padayachee (50), Alan (54), Sandy (56), Kraidon (27), and Shamarie Moonswamy (20) were subsequently discovered a few days later in Melmoth, nearly 200km away from their home.

“Although all three accused had previously abandoned their bail applications, Mpungose informed the court today of his intention to apply for bail,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

“His attorney advised the court that a date for the bail application would be set following consultation with her client.”

Arrest

The suspects were arrested after a domestic worker employed by the family reported for work on the morning of 22 April and found the house broken into and vacant.

A vehicle was also missing.

Investigations revealed that one of the suspects worked for the family.