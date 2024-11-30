MK party refutes claims its ‘targeting’ ANC and EFF members for growth [VIDEO]

Jacob Zuma's MK party has made significant strides since it was formed, attracting several high-profile politicians.

As the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party prepares to mark a year since its formation, the party said it is not targeting the Africa National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for growth.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s MK party, founded on 16 December, is gearing up to celebrate its first anniversary as a political force in South Africa.

MK party’s strides

The MK party has made significant strides since it was formed. It gained a significant number of votes in the 29 May elections and has since attracted several high-profile politicians such as Floyd Shivambu, Mzwanele Manyi, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Dali Mpofu and Willies Mchunu.

The exodus of EFF members has left the red berets reeling and ignited a bitter spat between its leader Julius Malema and Zuma.

In a recent interview, Zuma explained how he would regain control of the ANC and merge all “black” political parties, including the EFF, under the MK party umbrella.

ANC and EFF

However, the Gauteng spokesperson for the MK party, Bafana Mahlabe, says it is not targeting the ANC or the EFF.

“We are not necessarily targeting anyone. We [have just] opened this membership of uMkhonto weSizwe to everyone.

“Those people who are in these political parties like Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Floyd Shivambu, lately Dali Mpofu and many others is because they can relate to policies, the people’s mandate of uMkhonto weSizwe and the direction In which the party is taking,” Mahlabe said.

Watch: Bafana Mahlabe says MK party not targeting ANC and EFF

MK Party Gauteng Spokesperson Bafana Mahlabe says they are not targeting the ANC and EFF for growth. The party will mark a year since its formation last December. #Newzroom405



EFF merger with MK party?

This week, MK party member Dali Mpofu rejected allegations that he proposed that the EFF should shut down and merge with Zuma’s party.

Malema had earlier alleged Mpofu was among those advocating for a merger between the MK party and the red berets.

“This nonsense that I said that parties must collapse into MK is a lie. It did not happen. It’s just something that never happened, but as I said, we will deal with it.” Mpofu said.

Mpofu clarified that he actually proposed the unification of progressive parties, not a merger with the MK party.

“Unity and merging are two different things. The mere fact that we’re saying we want to unify parties means that people are free to stay in their parties, whoever that can be regarded as a progressive party. That’s why we talk about a unified platform.”

The EFF has meanwhile denied creating a fertile ground for political rivalry which could result in violence between pro-black political parties.

