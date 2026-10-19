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‘He lost six months’: Police union urges Ramaphosa to extend Masemola’s contract

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

19 October 2026

11:35 am

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Masemola returned to official duty on Monday after President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted his precautionary suspension.

'He lost six months': Police union urges Ramaphosa to extend Masemola's contract

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee in October 2025. Picture: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach

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With national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola back at the helm of the South African Police Service (Saps), the South African Policing Union (Sapu) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to extend the top cop’s contract.

Masemola returned to official duty on Monday, after President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted his precautionary suspension.

Suspension

He was suspended in April after appearing in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court to face allegations of contravening the PFMA.

Returning to work, Masemola struck a conciliatory tone, repeatedly emphasising unity, professionalism, and service delivery over personal grievances.

Extending contract

SAPU national spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale said the union supports extending Masemola’s term, arguing that he had lost six months of his tenure and that Saps needed continuity in its crime-fighting strategy.

“We are saying that the president must extend his term as National Commissioner. He lost six months of his term, and moving forward in terms of applying the strategy to fight crime, we need that continuity for the country,”

He added that Masemola was “the right person well-placed” to take Saps to the next level, while expressing concern over what he described as police minister’s Firoz Cachalia’s “silence” following the commissioner’s return.

“We are calling on him to give General Masemola support and not interfere in his responsibilities. The National Commissioner is responsible for the operational, day-to-day running of Saps, while the minister is responsible for his role as executive authority.

“Let the National Commissioner receive support from the police minister,” he said.

Saps reset

Last week, Cachalia welcomed Ramaphosa’s decision to reinstate Masemola, saying his return comes at a critical time as the Saps pushes ahead with reforms aimed at restoring public trust and strengthening policing.

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Police ministry spokesperson spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi, said the acting minister also expressed his appreciation to Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane for her professionalism, leadership, and dedicated service as Acting National Commissioner during this period.

“The return of the National Commissioner provides an opportunity for the leadership of the Saps to maintain focus on operational priorities and the ongoing work to build a professional, capable and trusted police service as per the Police Reset Agenda,” said Mogotsi.

Read more on these topics

Cyril Ramaphosa Fannie Masemola Firoz Cachalia Police South African Police Service (SAPS)
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