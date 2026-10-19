SABC launches digital channel for election coverage

South Africa's 2026 local government elections will take place on Wednesday, 4 November.

The SABC has launched SABC News Live, a digital channel dedicated to election coverage.

The channel is available on SABC+, the public broadcaster’s free digital streaming platform, from Monday, 19 October 2026.

It will provide live coverage of election-related developments, key issues and stories from communities across South Africa.

Viewers will be able to access the channel on smartphones, tablets, computers and smart TVs.

According to the SABC, the channel will also explore digital storytelling formats, including podcasts and other audience-focused content, to reach younger audiences and encourage participation in discussions about the elections.

The initiative forms part of the broadcaster’s efforts to expand access to election coverage across its digital platforms.

SABC News Live will be available on SABC+ from 19 October 2026.

2026 elections

South Africa’s 2026 local government elections will take place on Wednesday, 4 November.

The elections will determine the composition of municipal councils across the country.

The election date was gazetted by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa on 7 August 2026.

“I, Velenkosini Hlabisa, Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, hereby call an election of all municipal councils and set 04 November 2026 as the date for such an election,” the minister said in the Government Gazette.