South Africa’s road accidents: Bad roads or bad driving?

Human factors account for a high percentage of fatal crashes.

A total of 2 050 fatal crashes were recorded between January and March 2025 compared to 2 327 for the same period in 2024.

This was a decrease of 14.73% (415) in fatalities and 11.9% (277) in fatal crashes compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

During this period, the Eastern Cape had the largest numerical decrease in fatal crashes, followed by KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape and Gauteng.

Provinces with the highest contributions to fatal crashes were Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. At least 40% of fatal crashes during the period under review occurred in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the RTMC, the period from 4pm to 10pm is the peak of fatal crashes.

This six-hour period contributed 36.5% of fatal crashes in the 2024/2025 fourth quarter and 37.3% in the 2023/2024 fourth quarter of all fatal crashes at this time of day. The highest contributing hour is from 7pm to 8pm in both years.

Fatal crashes per crash type

Most fatal crashes involved pedestrians at 31.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024/2025 and 29.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023/2024. This is followed by hit-and-runs at 22.1% in 2024/2025 and 22.3% in 2023/2024.

Notable incidents in 2025

On Thursday, 10 July, five people, including a toddler, died when a light delivery vehicle that was being chased by the police crashed head-on into another light delivery vehicle travelling in the opposite direction. The crash occurred on the N18 near Hartswater in the Northern Cape.

On Friday, 11 July, five more people lost their lives in the same province when four vehicles were involved in a multiple-car crash. The collision happened on the N4 between Swartruggens and Groot Marico. It is alleged that one vehicle collided with another. Two other vehicles also crashed into each other at the scene.

On Sunday, 13 July, two vehicles collided on the N18 approximately 40km from Mahikeng to Setlagole, Ngaka Modire Molema District, North West province. Four people died on the scene.

According to the RTMC, reckless and negligent driving were suspected causes of the accidents.

On 22 November, a major multi-vehicle accident occurred on the R28 in Krugersdorp, near the N14 and Hendrick Potgieter intersection.

According to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, at approximately 8:30am, a Volvo Interlink truck carrying animal feed collided with stationary traffic, resulting in a 33-vehicle pile-up.

Several motorists sustained slight injuries and have been transported to local hospitals. No fatalities were reported.

Verdict

The contributory factors for fatal crashes are classified as human factors (defined as a stable, general human abilities and limitations that are valid for all users); vehicle factors (are focussed on the vehicle itself covering issues around mechanical failures); and environment factors (include limited visibility, poorly marked roads, missing road signs, sudden changes in road infrastructure, gravel road, the state of the road and weather conditions).

From the graph below, human factors accounted for a high percentage of fatal crashes. Human factors accounted for 84% of fatal crashes in the fourth quarter of 2024/2025 and 84.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023/2024. Human factors in fatal crashes remain a big concern.

The KwaZulu-Natal department of Transport and Human Settlements told The Citizen that it has recorded a decrease in road accidents and fatalities. However, human factors remain a big problem in the province.

Since 1 December 2025, the road traffic inspectorate has charged 111 motorists for speeding. This, as more than 1561 motorists have been arrested for drunk driving since 15 August.

“Although we have recorded 2 fatalities on the 1st of December 2025, every death is one too many. It is for this reason RTI is clamping down on motorists found to be violating traffic rules,” said MEC Siboniso Duma.

“The No Nonsense RTI team will be in every corner of the province enforcing traffic rules. We want the people of this province and our visitors to have a peaceful and safe festive season.”

Human error

During the launch of the 2025/26 festive season road safety campaign in Kroonstad on 30 November, Transport Minister Barbara Creecy confirmed that the road death toll has been reduced by 700 people in 2025. However, more than 9 400 fatalities have still been recorded.

“Human error, whether by pedestrians or drivers, is responsible for nine out of ten accidents,” she said.

“We are asking pedestrians to walk in well-lit areas, to wear visible clothing. Please wear something that is white, not black, because it’s very difficult for you to be seen at night.”

She said the 800 National Traffic Police officers will be deployed to Gauteng, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape to bolster existing provincial capacity.

Critical routes identified for priority attention include the N1 from Zimbabwe to Cape Town, the N2, N3, N4, and N17, as well as secondary roads such as the Moloto Road and R61 in the Eastern Cape.

