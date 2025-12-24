137 road deaths in Gauteng as traffic builds on these major routes before Christmas

Johannesburg is the deadliest metropolitan area in Gauteng with 38 road deaths

The Gauteng Provincial Government is intensifying law enforcement operations on major roads this week, following an alarming spike in road fatalities across the province.

Since the month started up to Sunday, 21 December, 137 people have lost their lives in 124 crashes across Gauteng.

Pedestrians have borne the brunt of the carnage, accounting for 68 deaths, while 26 drivers and 28 passengers have also perished on provincial roads during this period.

According to the Gauteng Department of Community Safety, Johannesburg has emerged as the deadliest metropolitan area with 38 recorded deaths, followed by Tshwane with 33 fatalities and Ekurhuleni reporting 26 deaths over the same timeframe.

“Traffic volumes are expected to increase from tomorrow (Christmas Eve) as people travel to different destinations ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations,” the department stated.

Crackdown on public transport operators

In response to the mounting death toll, provincial authorities have deployed additional law enforcement officers to target public transport operators, particularly taxis and buses.

Public transport operators, commonly known as “bo-malayisha”, have been identified as a major concern.

According to the department, these operators “often overload vehicles deliberately, which endangers the lives of passengers and other road users”.

The focus comes as the province braces for increased traffic. “Overloading is a criminal offence as it can cause fatal road crashes, especially during long-distance travel around the festive period,” the department warned.

ALSO READ: Two buses to Zimbabwe intercepted in Limpopo amid overloading concerns

The Gauteng Department of Community Safety and the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport are working together to implement the province’s road safety strategy.

Provincial authorities have urged public transport operators to prioritise road safety and ensure compliance with regulations as high traffic volumes are anticipated.

Enforcement operations yield thousands of fines

Operations are taking place on major routes.

“Joint operations along the major routes include roadworthy inspections, driver compliance, overloading, alcohol and drug testing as well as reckless and negligent driving, among others,” said the department.

It added that since the beginning of December, law enforcement has conducted numerous roadblocks across the province, checking more than 27 000 vehicles.

The operations have resulted in more than 44 000 fines issued for traffic violations such as speeding, reckless and negligent driving, and unroadworthy vehicles found on public roads.

ALSO READ: Over 73 000 vehicles stopped, 10 000 fined in KZN in December so far

Furthermore, authorities weighed more than 3 400 vehicles and arrested 1 200 suspects for various traffic violations. Twenty-eight pedestrians were also arrested.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police, together with other law enforcement agencies, will deal decisively with any public transport operators or motorists who undermine road safety.

“The operations will continue throughout the festive period and beyond to ensure safe travel on the road,” the department stated.

ALSO READ: Holiday travel alert: RTMC urges motorists to monitor weather and obey the law

Heavy traffic expected on major routes

High volumes of traffic are expected on several major routes as holidaymakers depart the province.

The following routes, according to the department, will be the most congested:

N1: Pretoria to Polokwane

N4: Pretoria to Mpumalanga

N4: Pretoria to Rustenburg

R573: Pretoria to Mpumalanga

N12: Johannesburg to Mpumalanga

N3: Johannesburg to Durban

N1: Johannesburg to Bloemfontein

N12: Johannesburg to Potchefstroom

READ NEXT: These are the anticipated busiest days to travel this festive season