Seventh body recovered after fatal Waterberg crash

Police divers found the victim's body more than 1km from the crash scene.

Police have confirmed the recovery of a seventh body following a devastating motor vehicle crash that claimed multiple lives on the R518 road near the Mogalakwena Bridge in the Waterberg District on Wednesday.

The crash occurred at approximately 9.30am on 24 December 2025, when a white Suzuki mini truck travelling from Mokamole towards Mokopane struck a bridge barrier between Tinmyne and Masodi Village.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said six people were declared dead at the scene, comprising four adult males and two adult females.

“Five adults and two children who sustained injuries were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

“The deceased were taken by the Forensic Pathology Services,” said Ledwaba.

Search operations extend along river

Concerns that additional occupants may have been swept away by the water prompted police divers to conduct searches along the river following the initial crash.

Ledwaba confirmed that the body of a seventh male victim was discovered on Friday, 26 December 2025.

“The body of a seventh male victim was discovered more than 1km from the original accident scene,” said Ledwaba.

Crash ruled as culpable homicide

Authorities have opened cases of culpable homicide as they work to piece together the events that led to the tragedy.

Ledwaba indicated that investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing.

He added that the police are continuing to gather evidence and interview witnesses to establish what caused the mini truck to collide with the bridge barrier.

