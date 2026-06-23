‘He didn’t pay me back’: Mkhwanazi’s ex claims EMPD chief always asked her for money

The JMPD officer described how her financial support for Mkhwanazi escalated into involvement in the theft of precious stones worth R14 million.

A Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer gave a detailed testimony before the Madlanga commission on Tuesday, 23 June 2026, outlining her alleged involvement in the theft of precious stones and a romantic relationship with suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

The officer, known as Witness K, testified via audio link about the events surrounding the alleged theft of precious stones worth R14.9 million from a Killarney residence in 2023.

Only stones valued at approximately R40 000 were later recovered.

The authorities have linked Mkhwanazi, EMPD officers Kersha-Leigh Stols and Aiden McKenzie, as well as private security officer Etienne van der Walt to the incident through CCTV footage.

Madlanga commission hears of Julius Mkhwanazi relationship

Witness K, an inspector working for the JMPD’S VIP protection unit, told the commission that her relationship with Mkhwanazi began in late 2022.

She testified that within two months, the relationship had quickly evolved into one marked by financial dependency.

“During 2023, while M Mkhwanazi was a director at the EMPD, he was suspended for reasons unknown to me at that time.

“From then on, Mr Mkhwanazi would regularly ask me to borrow him some money.

“His requests for financial assistance were very frequent and despite promising to do so, he did not pay me back.

“As his girlfriend, I made plans to assist him with groceries, paying for his legal fees and his disciplinary case at work and helping to pay school fees for his children,” she said.

She explained that the financial burden eventually became too much to sustain.

“I explained to him that I have children at home and my own responsibilities at home that I needed to take care of.”

Precious stones: From informant tip-off to criminal plan

According to her testimony, the situation escalated when Mkhwanazi allegedly encouraged her to “keep my ear to the ground” and provide information that could generate money.

Witness K said she then recalled intelligence she had received months earlier from an informant, Jengo Simon, about valuable precious stones.

Although she was no longer active in operational policing, she had retained the information.

The JMPD officer told the commission that the informant proposed a plan to steal the stones, with Mkhwanazi, Stols, McKenzie and Van der Walt getting involved.

“Each of us had our roles to play. I had to organise the informer, secure the information as to the whereabouts of the stones and to ensure that the informer was ready to receive the stones and make payment.

“Mr Mkhwanazi had to organise the officers that were going to come in and take the stones,” the officer said.

Killarney precious stones theft

On 11 February 2023, Witness K met Mkhwanazi and the other alleged participants at a Nando’s restaurant in Meyersdal Square, Alberton, where final plans were discussed.

“This was the first time that I had met any of them,” she said.

After the meeting, she returned home while Stols, McKenzie and Van der Walt travelled to the Killarney property.

The JMPD officer clarified that she did not know Mkhwanazi’s movements at that point.

“Approximately an hour and a half after I arrived home, Officer Stols phoned me. She told me that they were inside the apartment in Killarney.”

Witness K revealed that she spoke directly to the property owner, Peter Prinsloo, questioning him about permits for the stones.

She also added a third party with mining expertise to the call.

“The owner admitted he didn’t have the permits. Officer Stols, McKenzie and Van der Walt then took the stones and left the apartment.”

The commission was shown CCTV images, which Witness K confirmed showed the individuals involved.

Deception and payment

When asked why the group used deception rather than simply taking the stones, Witness K said: “To be honest, when you go to someone’s place you need to have a strategy of how you will play with his mind.

“So, if we have full information, he will think that we are taking the stones to be booked at the police station.”

She further remarked that the presence of uniformed officers played a key role in making the operation appear legitimate and secure Prinsloo’s cooperation.

Witness K testified that on 12 February, the day after the theft, she met with Simon, who paid her R110 000 in cash.

She then shared the money with Mkhwanazi and others involved, keeping R22 000 for herself.

“Soon after this, my relationship with Mr Mkhwanazi ended and we stopped communicating,” the JMPD officer told the commission.

Asked whether she had fears that Simon may report them since it was first time the informer gave information that he wanted to personally benefit from and why she helped in stealing the stones, Witness K said she didn’t consider it.

“I wanted Mr Mkhwanazi to have money so I didn’t think straight that there was a possibility that what if he got the stones and he ran away.”

Two months later, Prinsloo reported the matter to police, alleging that precious stones valued at R14 926 412 had been stolen.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigated the matter.

Mkhwanazi previously denied any wrongdoing, stating “I’m not a criminal“.