Here’s how far the new Johannesburg deeds office is from completion [PICS]

The Johannesburg deeds office handles residential and commercial property documents relating to development, registrations and more.

Johannesburg will soon have a new facility to run its property registration operations from.

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson on Tuesday took an oversight tour of the new deeds office to gauge the progress of construction.

The outgoing deeds office is in a state of decay, hampering property buyers, sellers, and developers, as well as legal and property professionals.

New address for deeds office

The deeds office’s new address will be 85 Anderson Street in Marhalltown, replacing the 101 Rissik Street site.

Initial occupation dates were touted for September 2025, with the department stating this week that construction still had 22% to go before completion.

Macpherson confirmed that the new building cost R769 million to construct and is the first new commercial building in Johannesburg’s CBD in 20 years.

The minister stated that the building will provide a modern environment for property registration services and that such infrastructure projects were vital for the rejuvenation of South Africa’s city centres.

“As the country’s economic centre, Johannesburg’s inner city has enormous potential, but for too many years it has suffered from neglect, declining infrastructure and a loss of investment; something this project will help to reverse,” Macpherson said.

The new Johannesburg deeds office under construction. Picture: Nigel Sibanda.

Professionals counting costs

Legal and property professionals had long been complaining of health and safety issues, lift breakdowns, power failures, flooding and backlogs.

Titan Property Group stated last year that over 5 000 files were delayed since the beginning of 2025, delaying transfer registrations.

“Real estate agents and developers are seeing commission payouts and proceeds stuck in limbo. Conveyancers are facing expired clearance figures and clients who simply walk away due to frustration.

“This isn’t just a bureaucratic hiccup, it’s a serious threat to property professionals and businesses alike,” Titan stated.

VDM Attorneys added that the impact of an inefficient deeds office “goes far beyond inconvenience”, highlighting the broad scope of importance.

“The office handles all property registrations in South Gauteng, including residential and commercial transfers, bond registrations, cancellations, and endorsements. If the office is not functioning optimally, everything slows down.

“As with most infrastructure breakdowns, the real cost is borne by the public and professionals who rely on systems that cannot afford to fail,” VDM stated.

The new Johannesburg deeds office construction. Picture: Nigel Sibanda.

‘More than simply provide buildings’

Macpherson described the deeds office rejuvenation as the type of “catalytic projects” that would create immediate jobs and long-term economic benefits.

The Anderson Street site created employment for local workers and small businesses, with a more efficient deeds office aimed at streamlining services.

“The development has furthermore incorporated skills development and training opportunities for young people, including apprenticeships and technical training linked to the construction sector.

“This is exactly the kind of project the Department should be known for. Public infrastructure must do more than simply provide buildings for government department.”

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