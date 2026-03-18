Morning Fix: Miracle in Mankweng: Conjoined twins separated in marathon surgery | Senegal stripped of AFCON title, Morocco declared champions

Catch our latest news in our easy morning fix to kick-start your day
Our morning fix starts off with KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli urging the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps), Fannie Masemola, to expedite the renewal of KZN Provincial Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s contract.
CONTINUE READING: Top KZN cop Mkhwanazi’s second term gets thumbs up from premier
Middle East war latest: Here’s what happened overnight
The Israeli military called on residents of a central Beirut neighbourhood to evacuate early Wednesday. It warned of an imminent attack on the Lebanese capital targeting Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.
Earlier Wednesday, Lebanon’s health ministry said that two Israeli strikes on central Beirut without warning killed at least six people. The strikes also wounded 24 others.
CONTINUE READING: Middle East war latest: Here’s what happened overnight
Miracle in Mankweng: Conjoined twins separated in marathon surgery
Limpopo has made history after conjoined twins were successfully separated in a marathon surgical procedure.
The conjoined twin boys were born on 28 January at Mankweng Hospital outside Polokwane. They were separated on Tuesday, marking a rare and life-changing medical achievement in a rural public health facility.
CONTINUE READING: Miracle in Mankweng: Conjoined twins separated in marathon surgery
Here’s how far the new Johannesburg deeds office is from completion
Johannesburg will soon have a new facility to run its property registration operations from.
Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson on Tuesday took an oversight tour of the new deeds office. He aimed to gauge the progress of construction.
CONTINUE READING: Here’s how far the new Johannesburg deeds office is from completion
Senegal stripped of AFCON title, Morocco declared champions
Senegal say they will appeal after they were sensationally stripped of the Africa Cup of Nations title on Tuesday. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) instead declared Morocco champions, two months after their chaotic final.
CONTINUE READING: Senegal stripped of AFCON title, Morocco declared champions
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