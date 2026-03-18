Morning Fix: Miracle in Mankweng: Conjoined twins separated in marathon surgery | Senegal stripped of AFCON title, Morocco declared champions

Catch our latest news in our easy morning fix to kick-start your day

Our morning fix starts off with KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli urging the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps), Fannie Masemola, to expedite the renewal of KZN Provincial Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s contract.

CONTINUE READING: Top KZN cop Mkhwanazi’s second term gets thumbs up from premier

Middle East war latest: Here’s what happened overnight

Lebanese army soldiers and civil defence members inspect a building that burned following Israeli bombardment on the village of Marjayoun in southern Lebanon close to the border with Israel on March 17, 2026. Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war on March 2 when pro-Iran Hezbollah launched rockets towards Israel in response to US-Israeli strikes that killed Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Photo by AFP) /

The Israeli military called on residents of a central Beirut neighbourhood to evacuate early Wednesday. It warned of an imminent attack on the Lebanese capital targeting Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

Earlier Wednesday, Lebanon’s health ministry said that two Israeli strikes on central Beirut without warning killed at least six people. The strikes also wounded 24 others.

CONTINUE READING: Middle East war latest: Here’s what happened overnight

Miracle in Mankweng: Conjoined twins separated in marathon surgery

The team of surgeons and staff from the Mankweng Hospital. Picture: Facebook – Office of the Premier: Limpopo Provincial Government.

Limpopo has made history after conjoined twins were successfully separated in a marathon surgical procedure.

The conjoined twin boys were born on 28 January at Mankweng Hospital outside Polokwane. They were separated on Tuesday, marking a rare and life-changing medical achievement in a rural public health facility.

CONTINUE READING: Miracle in Mankweng: Conjoined twins separated in marathon surgery

Here’s how far the new Johannesburg deeds office is from completion

Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson with official and contractors at the new Johannesburg deeds office. Picture: Nigel Sibanda.

Johannesburg will soon have a new facility to run its property registration operations from.

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson on Tuesday took an oversight tour of the new deeds office. He aimed to gauge the progress of construction.

CONTINUE READING: Here’s how far the new Johannesburg deeds office is from completion

Senegal stripped of AFCON title, Morocco declared champions

Sadio Mane of Senegal celebrate during the AFCON final between Morocco and Senegal at Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah, Rabat, Morocco on January 19, 2026. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto) (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen / NurPhoto via AFP)

Senegal say they will appeal after they were sensationally stripped of the Africa Cup of Nations title on Tuesday. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) instead declared Morocco champions, two months after their chaotic final.

CONTINUE READING: Senegal stripped of AFCON title, Morocco declared champions