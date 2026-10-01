Here’s how severe weather is affecting transport infrastructure and services in Gauteng

Persistent rainfall has increased the risk of flooding, waterlogging and damage to roads, while also affecting traffic signals, street lighting and public transport services.

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport says it is closely monitoring the impact of the latest severe weather conditions on the province’s transport infrastructure and services.

This follows persistent rainfall that has increased the risk of flooding, waterlogging, and damage to sections of the provincial road network, while adverse weather may also affect traffic signals, street lighting, and public transport services.

Roadside Maintenance

Gauteng roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said she has directed the department and its relevant entities to intensify monitoring and response measures after the stormy weather.

She said the department’s maintenance and response teams remained on standby to attend to reported incidents and infrastructure damage within its mandate.

“The safety of the people of Gauteng remains our priority,” the MEC said.

Picture: Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport

Infrastructure Faults

Diale-Tlabela said the department is monitoring the provincial road network for flooding, damaged road surfaces, drainage problems and other weather-related hazards.

“We are closely monitoring the transport network and have activated our response mechanisms to deal with weather-related incidents.

“I have directed our teams to respond with urgency and to ensure that infrastructure faults are followed through until they are resolved.

Traffic signal faults

Diale-Tlabela said motorists should approach intersections where traffic lights are not operational with extreme caution and treat them as uncontrolled intersections.

“The department is also attending to reported traffic signal faults.

“We appeal to motorists to exercise caution and not take unnecessary risks,” she said.

Dysfunctional streetlights

She said the department is aware of dysfunctional streetlights along the R24 highway and other provincial roads.

“Where traffic signals or other critical infrastructure are affected, our technical teams are expected to respond as quickly as conditions allow,” the MEC said.

Diale-Tlabela said contractors are conducting assessments and implementing repairs across the various provincial road corridors.

Picture: Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport

Infrastructure Repairs

“The department is monitoring these interventions and will prioritise areas where inadequate lighting may present a safety risk to road users,” she said.

“We are aware of the concerns regarding dysfunctional street lighting, including along the R24. Assessments and repairs are underway across the affected corridors.

“We expect our contractors to deliver on their obligations and will continue to monitor their performance to ensure that the necessary work is undertaken,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela

Picture: Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport

Gautrain delays

The MEC said the department is also engaging relevant Gautrain structures regarding the impact of the weather on rail services and associated infrastructure.

Commuters have been urged to monitor official Gautrain communication channels for updates on delays, service interruptions and any changes to operations.

“Public transport is essential to the functioning of our province. We are engaging the relevant structures to ensure that weather-related disruptions are managed effectively and that commuters receive timely and accurate information,” said the MEC.

Road safety precautions

The MEC urged residents to remain vigilant, follow official safety advisories and report hazardous road conditions and infrastructure faults through the appropriate channels.

“Our message to the people of Gauteng is simple: exercise caution, heed safety warnings and allow our teams the necessary space to respond to incidents safely and efficiently,” MEC Diale-Tlabela concluded.