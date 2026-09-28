N2 Mtubatuba horror crash: Ntuli mourns Maskandi festivalgoers

The taxi was reportedly transporting music lovers home.

KwaZulu‑Natal (KZN) Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has offered condolences to grieving families after 11 people were killed in a collision between a taxi and a truck over the weekend.

The accident occurred on the N2 near Mtubatuba around 4am on Sunday.

Accident

The taxi was reportedly transporting music lovers home after a Maskandi festival hosted by artist Sgwebo in Melmoth, uMthonjaneni.

The taxi caught fire following the collision, resulting in nine of the deceased being burnt beyond recognition.

A further nine people sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital for medical treatment. The truck involved in the collision was reportedly travelling towards the uMfolozi sugar mill.

Sadness

Ntuli has expressed his profound sadness at the loss of life and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, relatives, and friends of the victims.

“This is a devastating tragedy that has robbed 11 families of their loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families during this extremely painful time.

“Losing so many lives in a single road crash is heartbreaking, particularly when people were simply returning home after attending a cultural and musical event. We extend our deepest condolences to every family affected by this tragedy,” said Ntuli.

Picture: KZN Transport

Injured

The Premier also wished those who sustained injuries a speedy, full recovery, while thanking the emergency services and everyone who responded to the crash scene and assisted the victims.

Ntuli has urged motorists to exercise extreme caution, particularly during the early hours of the morning when fatigue can significantly affect a driver’s ability to operate a vehicle safely.

“We continue to appeal to motorists not to take unnecessary risks on our roads. Drivers must rest when they are tired and must never place the lives of passengers and other road users at risk.

“We further call on law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant in enforcing road safety laws, including preventing motorists from driving under the influence of alcohol and ensuring that vehicles operating on our roads are roadworthy,” said Ntuli.

Road safety

Ntuli stressed that road safety remains a collective responsibility and urged public transport operators and drivers to put passenger safety ahead of all other considerations.

Ntuli thanked uMtubatuba Mayor Mxolisi Mthethwa, emergency services, law enforcement, and community members for their swift response to the crash, praising their efforts under extremely difficult circumstances.

“At this very difficult moment, our priority is to support the affected families, assist the injured, and ensure that the circumstances surrounding this tragedy are properly established.”

The Premier has called for continued support for the affected families as authorities undertake the difficult process of identifying the deceased.