‘Prison for animals’: High Court bars reopening of Bloemfontein Zoo without strict conditions

The Free State High Court has blocked the reopening of Bloemfontein Zoo unless Mangaung Municipality meets strict conditions.

The abandoned chimpanzee enclosure at the Bloemfontein Zoo, on 7 December 2021, where Charlie the smoking chimpanzee lived. Visitors to the zoo would regularly pass Charlie lit cigarettes. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Free State High Court in Bloemfontein has barred the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality from reopening the “prison for animals” Bloemfontein Zoo unless they adhere to strict conditions.

In December 2019, the zoo was closed following public outcry about the animals not receiving food.

According to Bloem News, community groups came together to collect food and other donations so that the animals could be fed.

‘Prison for animals’ prevented from reopening

However, in the end, Mangaung had to close the “prison for animals”, as dubbed by the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA).

Despite the lack of compliance, Mangaung Mayor Gregory Nthatisi announced in July this year that the metro was set on reopening the zoo. This prompted NSPCA to approach the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on an urgent basis to stop this from happening.

An order, granted on 19 September 2024, has however barred this from happening unless the municipality complies with stringent conditions.

According to the order, the municipality is prohibited from receiving any exotic or wild animals without the necessary permits.

They are also restricted from receiving any threatened or protected animals unless granted permits in terms of the Threatened or Protected Species (TOPS) Regulations, including registering as a commercial exhibition facility.

In addition, the zoo cannot reopen without an official resolution formally approved by the municipal council and a budget big enough to run the place legally and sustainably.

NSPCA sceptical conditions to reopen Bloemfontein Zoo will be met

NSPCA said it was sceptical that these conditions were met.

The organisation said its team will be meeting with the legal team of the Free State Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs (DESTEA) as the functionary responsible for issuing the required permits to accept any animals contemplated in the order at the Bloemfontein Zoo.

“We remain steadfast that DESTEA cannot, in properly considering the animal welfare implications, issue any permits in good faith unless significant changes are made to the now defunct Bloemfontein Zoo,” NSPCA said.

It added that it is confident that the order will effectively prevent the zoo from reopening.

NSPCA also said it was grateful to the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein for this decision, marking another “crucial step” in the prevention of cruelty to animals.

‘No place for archaic practices like zoos’

“In our ever-evolving world, there is no place for archaic practices like zoos, which hold no bona fide education for conservation purposes. The NSPCA is for a world where animals are free to express their natural behaviour in their most natural environments,” the organisation said.