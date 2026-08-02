Nyanga massacre: Four men gunned down in suspected taxi hit

The men stopped to change a tyre when they were shot.

Four men have been gunned down in cold blood in the Western Cape when unknown assailants opened fire as they stopped to fix a flat tyre.

The shooting occurred in Nyanga on Saturday night, 01 August 2026.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the Serious Violent Crime detectives have launched an investigation following the mass shooting in Nyanga.

“Preliminary reports indicate that at approximately 21:55, the victims were travelling in a Toyota Avanza along Old Klipfontein Road when they stopped to repair a flat tyre. While they were attending to the vehicle, they came under attack by unknown gunmen who opened fire on them.

“The victims sustained fatal gunshot wounds and were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel,” Traut said.

Motive

Traut added that the “unknown suspects” fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

“The motive for the attack is believed to be taxi-related; however, this will form part of the ongoing police investigation.

“Four counts of murder have been registered for investigation by the Serious Violent Crime Unit,” Traut said.

Information

Traut urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact the investigating team via the SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or submit information anonymously through the MySAPS mobile application.

All information received will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

Missing EFF member

Last week, the Gauteng Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) found the body of missing 51-year-old EFF member Aaron Makola in Mpumalanga, confirming that he was shot dead and dumped in a bush after vanishing earlier this month.

The PKTT made the grim discovery in Delmas on Thursday, 30 July.

According to the investigation, Makola was reported missing in Bronkhorstspruit on 10 July. His vehicle was subsequently found abandoned the next day, on 11 July.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the Gauteng PKTT commenced its investigation into the matter on Monday, 20 July, after engaging with the family and obtaining crucial information relating to his disappearance.