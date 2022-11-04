Hillary Gardee’s ID found six months after her body was found

Citizen Reporter

Hillary Gardee’s identity document (ID) has been found torn and discarded, exactly six months after her body was found near a timber plantation outside Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

Hillary’s ID found after six months

Hillary’s father, former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, on Thursday, took to Twitter saying a woman called the family informing them to come and pick up the ID near Portia Shabangu Secondary School.

The school is said to be 100km from where Gardee’s body was found.

A good citizen called us to come pick up the remains of ID Book of #HillaryGardee at this school, 100km from where we got her body on 3 May…exactly 6 months thereafter, 3 November !!



Thank you my sister TN.



School named after a kidnap victim of #EugeneDeKock , Prime Evil. pic.twitter.com/qwA21KeceP — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) November 3, 2022

Hillary was found on 3 May, near a timber plantation outside Mbombela after she went missing at the Nelspruit Plaza on 29 April.

The 28-year-old’s body was found with stab wounds, boot prints and a gunshot wound.

ALSO READ: Hillary Gardee murder case: Fifth suspect released after NPA drops charges

Four men have been arrested in connection with her murder and remain behind bars after their bail applications were denied.

Hlabirwa Rasie Nkune, Philemon Lukhele, Albert Gama and Sipho Mkhatshwa are facing several charges including murder, rape and kidnapping related to the murder case.

Mazibuko sisters

Gardee claimed his slain daughter’s ID was also found near the house of Nkune’s girlfriend.

He said two women, who were siblings, were allegedly killed a week later by Nkune.

“The place [where the ID was found] is next to the house of the girlfriend of a suspect [Hlabirwa Rasie Nkune]. A woman and her sister were [allegedly] killed a week later by the same suspect,” Gardee said.

He was referring to the murders of the Mazibuko sisters, Pretty and Marcia.

Nkune is alleged to have been in a relationship with Pretty when he allegedly killed the siblings on 15 May – two weeks after Hillary was murdered.

Gardee’s family suing Lamola for R18m

Meanwhile, the Gardee family in October sued the Minister of Correctional Services Ronald Lamola for R18 million.

The family is accusing Lamola’s department of failing to keep Nkune in jail, despite claims that he had allegedly violated his parole conditions.

The details were contained in a letter of demand from MM Mashele Attorneys addressed to the minister.

Nkune was nabbed by Mpumalanga police in August, in KwaThema (Springs), east of Gauteng.

During his arrest, police found him in possession of a firearm with its serial number filed off. He was also linked to three other murder cases in Mpumalanga.

Compiled by Kgomotso Phooko

NOW READ: Hillary Gardee’s family suing minister Ronald Lamola for R18 million