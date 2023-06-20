‘Manage your stress’ – Holomisa hits back at critics of his meeting with Magashule

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has hit back at social media users who criticised him for his coffee date with expelled African National Congress (ANC) member Ace Magashule.

Holomisa met with Magashule on Tuesday, took a picture and shared it on social media, dividing his followers.

Holomisa also praised Magashule for his “commitment” to “building” South Africa.

“Just had coffee with Ace Magashule in Gauteng. Reminiscing about our struggle collaboration days. It was pleasing to hear from him that he is still committed to land his shoulder in building SA, notwithstanding his departure from his former organisation. All the best Ace,” tweeted Holomisa.

Just had coffee with @Magashule_Ace in Gauteng. Reminiscing about our struggle collaboration days. It was pleasing to hear from him that he is still committed to land his shoulder in building SA, notwithstanding his departure from his former organisation . All the best Ace. pic.twitter.com/iI2tQsZBkR— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) June 20, 2023 “Nihamba nixake nina Njengele, umntu ebeningavani naye [a person you did not get along with] just so long ago now is worthy enough for coffee dates. Inene [Truly] there are no permanent enemies in politics,” responded one social media user.

“Uyakubhideka ke mfana wakuthi. Ndibabulisa bonke, ndifote nabo, abanye ndidlale nabo igolf [I greet all of them, take pictures with them and play golf with some of them]. Just this past weekend of 16,18 -20/6/23, I met hereunder these leaders. They are not my enemies. I can also meet your leader if you have any. Manage your stress,” said Holomisa.

‘Not my enemies’

Like Holomisa, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema denied ever being enemies with Magashule.

Speaking at the EFF’s June 16 rally at the Alpine Stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Malema noted that there was “noise” around his statements on Magashule.

Malema’s comments come after he revealed that his party was in talks to rope in Magashule to join the EFF.

“I’m talking to him. We’re at an advanced stage of the discussions. Electoral politics are politics of numbers. It’s very important that you talk to everyone,” Malema said in an interview with TimesLIVE.

Magashule was booted out of the ANC after he missed the deadline to respond to the party’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC).

The former secretary-general had been given seven days to give reasons why he should not be booted from the ANC. This after he was found guilty of bringing the ruling party into disrepute when he refused to apologise for trying to suspend President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021.

Last month, Malema said that Zuma was welcome to join the EFF as well after Mzwanele Manyi became a Red Beret.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa