Ace Magashule booted from ANC

Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa

Former African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has officially been given the boot by the governing party.

The ANC confirmed Magashule’s expulsion on Monday.

The decision comes after the former ANC leader failed to respond to the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC).

ALSO READ: Magashule saga shows how hypocritical ANC leaders are

Magashule had been given seven days to state why he should not be expelled.

The former secretary-general had been found guilty of bringing the party into disrepute following his attempt to suspend President Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2021.

The NDC recommended Magashule be dismissed as a member of the party for failing to withdraw and apologise.

Suspension

Magashule was suspended from the ANC, in line with its step-aside rule, after he was criminally charged in connection with a multimillion-rand Free State asbestos tender.

His bid to set aside his suspension was dismissed by the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) in August last year, as it had no prospects of success.

He had approached the ConCourt after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) upheld the Johannesburg High Court’s ruling in his appeal application.

The former secretary-general sought appealed the high court’s July 2021 ruling, which found that his suspension was consistent with the ANC and the country’s Constitution, at the SCA.

THE ANC NATIONAL DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE CONFIRMS THE EXPULSION OF ACE MAGASHULE FROM THE AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS. pic.twitter.com/sCOaeTasD1— ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Cde Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) June 12, 2023

Asbestos case

Magashule is facing a string of charges relating to the asbestos audit tender scandal.

He previously sought to have the charges against him dropped, but the application was dismissed with costs in March 2022.

Alongside Magashule, the accused in the matter include former Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli and businessman Edwin Sodi.

The corruption trial will start in April 2024.

The matter dates back to 2014, when the Free State Human Settlements Department awarded a contract worth R255 million to Diamond Hill and Blackhead Consulting.

The matter was postponed to 23 September for a pre-trial.

NOW READ: Ramaphosa shows his cards: Ace Magashule’s former Free State office in SIU probe