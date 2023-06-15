Malema says he’s in talks with Magashule about joining EFF

Compiled by Gareth Cotterell

EFF leader Julius Malema said the red berets are talking to Ace Magashule about the former ANC stalwart joining his party.

The ANC announced on Monday that Magashule, its former secretary-general, had been officially expelled from the party.

Could Magashule join EFF?

Malema said discussions with Magashule are at an advanced stage.

“I’m talking to him. We’re at an advanced stage of the discussions. Electoral politics are politics of numbers. It’s very important that you talk to everyone,” Malema said in an interview with TimesLIVE.

Malema added that the EFF would make an announcement on Magashule when the negotiations have finished.

The EFF leader also said his party is having similar talks with other senior ANC leaders, but did not reveal any names.

Magashule booted from ANC

The ANC’s decision to expel Magashule came after he missed the deadline to respond to the party’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC). He had been given seven days to give reasons why he should not be booted from the ANC.

This after he was found guilty of bringing the ANC into disrepute when he refused to apologise for trying to suspend President Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2021.

This followed his own suspension from the ruling party, in line with its step-aside rule, after he was charged in connection with asbestos tender in the Free State.

Magashule’s corruption trial will start in April 2024.

Free State asbestos corruption case

The matter dates back to 2014, when Magashule was Free State Premier and the province’s Human Settlements Department awarded a R255 million contract to Diamond Hill and Blackhead Consulting.

The tender was issued to assess and remove asbestos from houses in the Free State.

In May, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed the attempts by Magashule and one of his co-accused, businessperson Edwin Sodi, to question the validity of their prosecution in the corruption case.

The court ruled that the appeal had “no reasonable prospects of success… and there is no compelling reason why an appeal should be heard”.

