Home Affairs ordered not to arrest, deport Zimbabweans without permits

By Molefe Seeletsa

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and his department have been dealt with a blow over its case relating to the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP).

The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) has successfully interdicted the Department of Home Affairs from arresting, deporting and detaining any person who doesn’t possess a valid ZEP.

ALSO READ: Motsoaledi sticks to guns on latest ZEP extension

The Pretoria High Court delivered its judgment on Wednesday, after arguments in the matter were heard in April.

In its ruling, the court has also ordered Motsoaledi and the department to allow ZEP holders to enter or depart from South Africa provided that they meet immigration requirements and have a valid passport.

The interdict is pending Part of B of the HSF’s application challenging the decision to end terminate the ZEP system.

BREAKING :The Helen Suzman foundation has won its court application to interdict Home Affairs min Dr Aaron minister and his department from arresting, deporting and detaining anyone who doesn't have a valid ZEP pending the outcomes of the second part of the arguments @Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/uD21bcPYTa— Ziyanda N (@ZiyandaNgcobo) June 28, 2023

This is a developing story