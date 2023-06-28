Home Affairs ordered not to arrest, deport Zimbabweans without permits

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and his department have been dealt with a blow over its case relating to the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP).
The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) has successfully interdicted the Department of Home Affairs from arresting, deporting and detaining any person who doesn’t possess a valid ZEP.
The Pretoria High Court delivered its judgment on Wednesday, after arguments in the matter were heard in April.
In its ruling, the court has also ordered Motsoaledi and the department to allow ZEP holders to enter or depart from South Africa provided that they meet immigration requirements and have a valid passport.
The interdict is pending Part of B of the HSF’s application challenging the decision to end terminate the ZEP system.
This is a developing story