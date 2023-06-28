News

Home » News

By Molefe Seeletsa
Digital Journalist
1 minute read
28 Jun 2023
1:38 pm

Home Affairs ordered not to arrest, deport Zimbabweans without permits

By Molefe Seeletsa

The Pretoria High Court delivered its judgment on Wednesday.

Zimbabwean Exemption Permits / Aaron Motsoaledi
Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi during a press briefing at the Department of International Affairs in Pretoria on 16 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and his department have been dealt with a blow over its case relating to the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP).

The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) has successfully interdicted the Department of Home Affairs from arresting, deporting and detaining any person who doesn’t possess a valid ZEP.

ALSO READ: Motsoaledi sticks to guns on latest ZEP extension

The Pretoria High Court delivered its judgment on Wednesday, after arguments in the matter were heard in April.

In its ruling, the court has also ordered Motsoaledi and the department to allow ZEP holders to enter or depart from South Africa provided that they meet immigration requirements and have a valid passport.

The interdict is pending Part of B of the HSF’s application challenging the decision to end terminate the ZEP system.

READ MORE
Zimbabweans can only look to shooting stars for solace, hope

This is a developing story

Read more on these topics