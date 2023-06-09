By Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
2 minute read
9 Jun 2023
4:58 am
News

Home affairs decision ‘makes you wonder what SA really owes Zimbabwe’

By Reitumetse Makwea

'Why do we always backtrack on our laws when it comes to Zimbabwe?'

Home affairs decision 'makes you wonder what SA really owes Zimbabwe'
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: GCIS
The home affairs department’s decision to extend the period for Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) applications until December was met with mixed emotions, with some organisations calling for the decision to be scrapped. Yesterday Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced that, due to the large influx of applications, the department decided to extend the validity of the permits from 30 June to 31 December. SA owes Zimbabwe? Organisations that were at the forefront in support of Motsoaledi’s initial decision were seemingly disappointed by his latest decision, with a member of the Put South Africans First movement Thato Mahlangu saying this failure to implement...

Read more on these topics