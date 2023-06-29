Daily news update: Home Affairs ZEP case, Thabo Bester case and Presidency defends Mashatile

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and his department have dealt a blow over its case relating to the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP).

The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) has successfully interdicted the Department of Home Affairs from arresting, deporting and detaining any person who doesn’t possess a valid ZEP.

The Pretoria High Court delivered its judgment on Wednesday, after arguments in the matter were heard in April.

Nelson Mandela Foundation confirms official dismissal of disgraced CEO

Former Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO, Sello Hatang. Image: LinkedIn

The Nelson Mandela Foundation announced on Wednesday the conclusion of its investigation into complaints against its former CEO Sello Hatang and confirmed that it has now officially dismissed him.

The complaints concerning Hatang’s misconduct in the workplace, were lodged shortly after he handed in his resignation in May 2023 while he was still serving notice.

He was accused of abusing his power, misusing his company-issued credit cards, conducting improper procurement, as well as nepotism and victimisation.

Thabo Bester escape: Three G4S employees to remain in custody as case postponed

Convicted rapist Thabo Bester appears virtually in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on 16 May 2023. Photo: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Three more G4S employees arrested in connection to Thabo Bester‘s prison escape will remain behind bars after their case was postponed.

The three suspects, aged between 37 and 47, made their first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

It was confirmed by the state that the men had no previous convictions.

Thabang Mier is facing a charge of assisting an inmate to escape, while Joel Lekhari Makhetha and Moeketsi April Ramolula face three charges, which include assisting an inmate to escape, violation of a body, and corruption.

‘No laws to find people guilty by association’ – Presidency on Mashatile’s lifestyle

Deputy President Paul Mashatile during an interview at Luthuli House on 15 November 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

The Presidency has lamented the assumption that Deputy President Paul Mashatile is guilty of something due to his association with certain individuals.

Mashatile has been placed under the spotlight this week following news reports which have suggested that the deputy president’s “luxury” lifestyle has been financed by corruption-accused individuals.

News24 revealed that Mashatile has lived a life of luxury in expensive homes even though he never pays for anything directly out of his own pocket.

According to the publication, tenderpreneurs with billions in state contracts have funded Mashatile to maintain his lifestyle for years, including payments to girlfriends.

Over 35 000 chickens die in Gauteng due to load shedding

Over 35 000 chickens have died, and more than 5 000 were culled due to load shedding. Photo: iStock

As the country suffers persistent load shedding, over 35 000 chickens have died, and more than 5 000 were culled due to the deliberate power cuts in Gauteng.

This was revealed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) in a reply to the party’s questions tabled in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) to the MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mbali Hlophe.

DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development Bronwynn Engelbrecht said the impact of load shedding is causing the price of chickens to go up as poultry farmers cannot keep up with the supply and demand from retailers.

SuperSport confirm Nange signing after Chiefs exit

Phathushedzo Nange has signed with SuperSport United. Picture: SuperSport United/Twitter.

SuperSport United have confirmed the signing of Phathutshezdo Nange on a two-year-contract after the midfielder was released by Kaizer Chiefs.

The 31-year-old reunites with Matsatsantsa head coach Gavin Hunt having played under him at Bidvest Wits and Chiefs expressed delight at joining the Tshwane-based oufit.

“I would like to thank SuperSport United for the opportunity they gave me. It is a great feeling joining SuperSport and I’m looking forward and excited to start a new journey on a positive way,” he said on the club’s social media pages.

Designers outshine each other: What to wear for Durban July

What to wear for Durban July. Picture: Instagram/@HollywoodBetsDurbanJuly

The final stretch of the race track at the Durban July has over the years earned a reputation as fashion’s hottest ticket. It’s the parade where designers outshine one another with outlandish designs on the grassy catwalk.

Fashion at the Durban July may have been themed differently and the colour scheme may change annually, but it seems imagination is always limited to matric-dance ballgowns gone horribly wrong.

And models peacock these outfits as if it’s the first time anyone has seen their dress, another ensemble that tries too hard, only to get an even harder landing in fashion’s annals of banal creativity.

