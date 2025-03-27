Honouring the heroes of the 1985 Westdene bus disaster

From teenagers to bystanders, their heroic efforts saved many lives.

The Westdene memorial website remembers all the citizens who tried to save as many children as possible from a watery death:

Woltemade Cross for Bravery, Gold

Petrus Lucas Koen received the Wolraad Woltemade award posthumously. The 17 year old drowned after rescuing his cousin and five fellow school pupils.

Daniel Sarel du Toit, aged 14, dived back into the water three times and saved three lives.

Alfred Mahner, who drove to the site, jumped into the water and helped several children to safety and assisted the fire brigade to attach cables to the bus.

Gotlieb Rudolf Opperman, aged 15, was rescued in an unconscious condition from the bus after jumping back into the water three times to rescue children.

Petrus Johannes Joubert Scheepers helped children struggling to stay above the water to get onto the roof of the bus. He then swam into the bus and helped a girl to the surface. He returned twice to look for more children and later nearly lost consciousness and had to be helped out of the water by a bystander.

Woltemade Decoration for Bravery, Silver

William RobertAlexander – rescued children.

Johannes Jurgens Botha – rescued children.

Izak Zierk Bouwer – rescued children.

James McKenzie Brodie – rescued children.

Bernadus Theodorus de Kooker, aged 17 – rescued fellow pupils.

John James Gordon, aged 15 – rescued fellow pupils.

Ockert Machiel Jansen van Nieuwenhuizen – rescued children.

Dirk Johannes Lourens – rescued children.

Kenneth Roy Nell – rescued children.

Adriaan Christiaan Roelofse – rescued children.

Lucas Schuman – rescued children.

Petrus Jacobus Steyn – rescued children.

Christiaan Jacobus Swanepoel – rescued children.

Willem Herklaas van Aswegen, aged 14 – rescued fellow pupils.

Gert Albertus van der Walt – rescued children.

Catrina Jacoba van Deventer, aged 17 – rescued fellow pupils.

Martin Ernest van Lelyveld, aged 17 – rescued fellow pupils.

Stephanus Johannes van Wyk, aged 17 – rescued fellow pupils.

Coenraad Rudolf Viljoen, aged 15 – rescued fellow pupils.

Petrus Gerhardus Waldeck, aged 14 – rescued fellow pupils.

Matthys Louis Wehmeyer, aged 17 – rescued fellow pupils.

