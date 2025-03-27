Honouring the heroes of the 1985 Westdene bus disaster

From teenagers to bystanders, their heroic efforts saved many lives.
The 1985 Westdene bus disaster claimed 42 lives. Picture: Gallo Images
The Westdene memorial website remembers all the citizens who tried to save as many children as possible from a watery death:
Woltemade Cross for Bravery, Gold
- Petrus Lucas Koen received the Wolraad Woltemade award posthumously. The 17 year old drowned after rescuing his cousin and five fellow school pupils.
- Daniel Sarel du Toit, aged 14, dived back into the water three times and saved three lives.
- Alfred Mahner, who drove to the site, jumped into the water and helped several children to safety and assisted the fire brigade to attach cables to the bus.
- Gotlieb Rudolf Opperman, aged 15, was rescued in an unconscious condition from the bus after jumping back into the water three times to rescue children.
- Petrus Johannes Joubert Scheepers helped children struggling to stay above the water to get onto the roof of the bus. He then swam into the bus and helped a girl to the surface. He returned twice to look for more children and later nearly lost consciousness and had to be helped out of the water by a bystander.
Woltemade Decoration for Bravery, Silver
- William RobertAlexander – rescued children.
- Johannes Jurgens Botha – rescued children.
- Izak Zierk Bouwer – rescued children.
- James McKenzie Brodie – rescued children.
- Bernadus Theodorus de Kooker, aged 17 – rescued fellow pupils.
- John James Gordon, aged 15 – rescued fellow pupils.
- Ockert Machiel Jansen van Nieuwenhuizen – rescued children.
- Dirk Johannes Lourens – rescued children.
- Kenneth Roy Nell – rescued children.
- Adriaan Christiaan Roelofse – rescued children.
- Lucas Schuman – rescued children.
- Petrus Jacobus Steyn – rescued children.
- Christiaan Jacobus Swanepoel – rescued children.
- Willem Herklaas van Aswegen, aged 14 – rescued fellow pupils.
- Gert Albertus van der Walt – rescued children.
- Catrina Jacoba van Deventer, aged 17 – rescued fellow pupils.
- Martin Ernest van Lelyveld, aged 17 – rescued fellow pupils.
- Stephanus Johannes van Wyk, aged 17 – rescued fellow pupils.
- Coenraad Rudolf Viljoen, aged 15 – rescued fellow pupils.
- Petrus Gerhardus Waldeck, aged 14 – rescued fellow pupils.
- Matthys Louis Wehmeyer, aged 17 – rescued fellow pupils.
