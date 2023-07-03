Horror Eastern Cape crash claims 15 lives including two children

By Faizel Patel

Fifteen people including two children have been killed in a horror crash between a fully-loaded taxi and a truck on the N10 in Aberdeen in the Eastern Cape.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Transport Department said the crash happened on Sunday, just after 11pm, when the heavy-duty truck hit a cow and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the taxi was heading to the Western Cape.

“As the driver was trying to regain control of the truck, unfortunately, the trailer of the truck gave in and hit a fully loaded taxi killing everybody inside.

“The MEC for transport in the Eastern Cape has conveyed her sincere condolences to those who have passed away. We are waiting for the relatives of those who have died to come and identify the bodies,” added Binqose.

Binqose said the MEC is also calling on road users and all those who can play a role on road safety to do so.

“Not only to those who are on the road, but also the owners of the animals that are contributing to so many accidents in the Eastern Cape.

North West crashes

Meanwhile, at least four people have died in two separate accidents on the N4 near Zeerust in the North West.

On Saturday, at 7pm, a head on collision just outside Dinokana on N4 left three people dead.

Five people from another vehicle, a man, his wife and three children young children of undetermined ages, sustained injures and were taken to the hospital.

A day later, on Sunday just after 7pm, a bakkie carrying 15 passengers – including a baby whose age has not been determined yet – overturned whilst overtaking.

Preliminary investigation by the law enforcement determined that the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a perimeter fence of a nearby farm.

A 42-year-old passenger, who is said to be from Brits in Madibeng Municipality, was declared deceased at the scene of the accident. Other passengers including the baby were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The MEC for the Department of Community Safety and Transport Management, Sello Lehari, conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of the four people who lost lives in the two different accidents.

Media Liaison Officer Oshebeng Alpheus Koonyaditse said Lehari wished speedy recovery to the injured.

“He once more implored on motorists to be extra careful and obey all traffic regulations.”

The North West Traffic Department said officers will be on all arterial routes including N4 and N12 twenty-four hours per day to ensure all road users adhere to traffic regulations.

Western Cape crash

Meanwhile, five people died and 10 others were rushed to hospital after a taxi crashed into a bus on Sunday morning in the Western Cape.

It understood that a white Quantum, from Delft crashed into a Golden Arrow bus travelling on Symphony Way.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said three men and two women, aged between 25 and 40, died on scene, and 10 people were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

