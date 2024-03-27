‘I do not know the price of a loaf of bread’ says Julius Malema

While Julius Malema plans on taking the majority of South Africans to economic freedom he says he does not know the cost of bread.

Despite being the leader of a party that has described itself as a party for the poor and marginalized EFF leader, Julius Malema was found wanting when said he did not know what a loaf of bread in South Africa costs.

Malema not responsible for buying bread

Malema admitted to not being aware of the price of a loaf or bread in an interview with Lester Kiewit on Cape Talk on Monday.

“I would not know how much the price of a loaf of bread is because I am not in a position where I have to go and buy a loaf of bread,” he said.

The conversation became further problematic when Malema also proved not to be aware that there was not VAT charge on bread in South Africa.

“Bread and all of the staple foods VAT must be removed from that and the government must ensure that those staple foods are accessible to our people,” he said.

What does Julius do with his money?

A caller who called into the show asked Malema about what he does with some of his money and influence this is what he said: “ Well I take a lot of kids to school myself personally I build some of the poor people houses and I try to make sure that we intervene in poverty-stricken families.”

Meanwhile, Malema admitted that he lived in between Cape Town and Johannesburg.

He has always been criticized for living a life of opulence while he represented a constituency which was largely made up of poor and middle-class South Africans.

In the show Malema was also asked about the EFF’s inroads into getting support from the white community in South Africa.

He said the reason it was difficult for the EFF to get support from the white community was because some white people did not want to share the resources at their disposal, which is a problem for the EFF.

“We have not made enough inroads in the white constituency because of its privilege position that when you say we now have to share this they are like ‘I am so used to the size of the cake and now I am told that I have to share it with other people’,” Malema said.