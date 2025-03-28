WATCH: ‘I will sue the state’ — Kwinana shouts as drama unfolds in court

Kwinana was outraged by her imprisonment, having been in custody since her arrest on 17 March in Pretoria.

Chaotic scenes unfolded when one of the complainants in the case against former South African Airways (SAA) board member Yakhe Kwinana insisted on addressing the court, while Kwinana threatened to sue the state for what she described as a wrongful arrest.

Kwinana appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court for the third day on Thursday for her formal bail application.

Prison conditions

So far, the court has heard that the extortion charges against Kwinana are frivolous, with the 61-year-old arguing that she was old and that prison conditions would negatively impact her health.

On Thursday, tensions ran high when a complainant interrupted proceedings, accusing Kwinana of hiring armed officials to intimidate victims.

The scene unfolded during the cross-examination about why she should not be granted bail. The woman was removed from the court.

Drama in court

However, the drama did not end there.

Tensions continued throughout the proceeding as Kwinana’s defence attorney, Zama Somahele, argued that the state had unnecessarily delayed the bail application.

The debate between the defence and state prosecutor, Bukho Ntsaluba, got heated, with the magistrate intervening so that proceedings could move forward. The matter was then adjourned briefly, and the magistrate summoned the defence and the state to chambers.

Bail application

The heated atmosphere persisted as the defence argued for Kwinana to be granted bail before the weekend, while the prosecution sought to introduce additional witnesses, aiming to delay the bail hearing until Monday—forcing the former SAA board member to spend another weekend in jail.

Kwinana was furious about being in jail. She has been in custody since her arrest in Pretoria on 17 March.

During the proceeding, Sergeant Ledimo testified that Kwinana posed a flight risk, alleging she evaded police in East London on 4 March.

Kwinana’s testimony

Kwinana was furious during her testimony.

“They [police] were wearing balaclavas, and they just picked me up. I am like the way I am. In fact, I had prepared the file for them. Were they decent enough, I could have taken them through the file. I had prepared the table for them to take them through, and they did not allow me that.

“They did not even have the warrant of arrest that they showed me. They did not even say I must come to the police station. Yet this person Ledimo is telling lies in front of the court to say that he said I must go to the police station,” Kwinana said.

Suing the state

Kwinana said she is ready to take on the state.

“I am ready for the state. I am ready for unlawful unrest that they did this people. Hence, they are dilly-dallying here in court, not wanting this case to end, wanting to frustrate me. I am not frustrated.

“I will sue the state,” Kwinana repeated three times, “for wrongful arrest. How can they arrest me for implementing the high court order? How can they arrest me?” she said.

‘Reign of terror’: Land, fire arm, damage to property and theft

It is alleged Kwinana terrorised residents of Bhongweni Village, outside East London, allegedly using armed security personnel and heavy machinery to demolish the homes of tenants who had built houses on land she reportedly owns and failed to pay rent. Kwinana said the land belonged to her family business.

She also faces charges of malicious damage to property, theft and pointing a firearm.

When residents refused to pay, Kwinana allegedly demolished their housing structures with the help of heavily armed security guards.

Police described Kwinana’s arrest as the end of her “reign of terror”.

The state is opposing the bail application, which is continuing on Friday.