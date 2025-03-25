Kwinana ‘collapsed and cannot breathe properly in the cells’, argued her lawyer

Kwinana's bail application was postponed after the State argued it still needed more time to profile her.

Kwinana appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Monday for a formal bail application. Picture: Screengrab of the video.

Former SAA board member Yakhe ‘fat cakes’ Kwinana’s lawyer has argued that his client staying in custody will cause “more prejudice and harm”.

She appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Monday for a formal bail application.

Magistrate Rochelle Sam transferred the case to Court B, and the matter was postponed to Wednesday so that the State could finalise critical information. Kwinana remains in custody.

‘Collapsed’

The state said it will be opposing bail.

During court proceedings, the ex-SAA board member’s attorney, Zama Somahela, claimed the former SAA board member collapsed in the police holding cells.

“My client said she collapsed in the cells. She cannot breathe properly.”

Somahela argued that his client’s arrest was “malicious and unlawful,” adding that any further detention would prejudice and harm Kwinana.

“We alleged that the State, by means of police, were malicious. The State had more time to check the pending cases against my client. My client, on both arms, has bruises because she was manhandled [by police].”

[WATCH] Former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana's lawyer tells the court that his client's arrest was malicious and unlawful. He says further detention will cause more prejudice and harm to Kwinana.

‘Terrorising residents’

Kwinana appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court after being arrested in Gauteng last week for allegations of extortion, theft, malicious damage to property, and pointing of a firearm.

It is alleged Kwinana terrorised residents of Bhongweni Village, outside East London, allegedly using armed security personnel and heavy machinery to demolish the homes of tenants who had built houses on land she reportedly owns and failed to pay rent.

Residents gathered outside the court when Kwinana made her appearance.

While some residents have opted to take her to court for extortion, malicious damage to property, and unlawful evictions – others believe she was rightfully executing a court order.

‘Kwinana extended hand’

One resident of Plot 11, owned by Kwinana, told Newzroom Afrika that the former SAA board member and residents agreed to pay following a court order.

“There was an agreement. In fact, Mrs Kwinana was doing a favour and extended a hand to us as residents because she has got court orders, she is the legal owner of the farm… Actually, we, as residents, owe Mrs Kwinana R70 000, and we failed to do that.

“So, the community has never paid that R70 000 to Mrs Kwinana yet, as per a court order,” the resident said.

There are different views from residents living at a farm owned by former South African Airways board member, Yakhe Kwinana. While some have opted to take her to court for extortion, malicious damage to property, and unlawful evictions – others believe she was rightfully…

Pay back the money

Meanwhile, the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) said it will start taking measures to collect R6.1 million in fines from its Kwinana, in addition to the body’s legal costs, which Kwinana was ordered to cover.

This comes after the Gauteng division of the High Court last week dismissed with costs an application by Kwinana to review and set aside the finding and sanctions against her by a Saica disciplinary committee.

