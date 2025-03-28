BREAKING: Ex-SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana granted bail

Kwinana faces charges of malicious damage to property, theft and pointing a firearm.

Kwinana appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Monday for a formal bail application. Picture: Screengrab of video.

Former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana has been granted bail of R2 000 by the East London Magistrate’s Court.

Magistrate Luthando Screetch handed down the judgement on Friday.

Earlier in the hearing, a new state witness in the case denied claims that police had failed to identify themselves during Kwinana’s arrest.

Charges

During court proceedings on Wednesday, Kwinana claimed officers “snatched” her, leaving her with bruises on her arms, which she showed the court.

“I prepared a table and my file, which I think is relevant for these charges, which I was going to take them through. To my surprise, they came and filled the house with guns and balaclavas. I was so shocked I thought I was being kidnapped,” she said.

However, arresting officer Rodney Javan testified that he showed his badge and introduced himself during Kinana’s arrest.

“We made use of marked vehicles. I was dressed in the same manner I am dressed today, but I had my bullet as well as my battle jacket. The other members were all dressed in their full tactical gear. When I went into the house, I introduced myself, even providing a name badge for her identifying myself.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘I will sue the state’: Kwinana shouts as drama unfolds in court

Interference

Kwinana’s defence attorney, Zama Somahele, accused external parties of interfering in the matter, claiming suspicious delays and outside interests were influencing the proceedings.

Somahele also raised concerns over state prosecutor Bukho Ntsaluba’s actions, alleging unusual consultations with individuals not directly involved in the case.

“There is your worship a suspicious hand in all this. It cannot be, it has never happened. I’ve been working with Mr Ntsaluba various times on many other cases, but your worship, there has never been an instance that the defence experienced such delays as this one in this case,” Somahele said.

“There’s nothing complex about this matter. There’s nothing that requires your worship or any assistance from any other person outside these proceedings. But now we see that their interest of other people who are outside this proceeding to proceed with this matter actually.

“I know they are from the State. They are the prosecution, but now this interest that requires that a capable prosecutor was before this honourable court must always go and consult and come back with instructions on how to proceed with a proceeding that are very suspicious,” Somahele said.

‘Reign of terror’: Land, firearm, damage to property and theft

It is alleged Kwinana terrorised residents of Bhongweni village outside East London using armed security personnel and heavy machinery to demolish the homes of tenants who had built houses on land she reportedly owns. Kwinana said the land belonged to her family business.

She also faces charges of malicious damage to property, theft and pointing a firearm.

When residents refused to pay rent, Kwinana allegedly demolished their housing structures with the help of heavily armed security guards.

Police described Kwinana’s arrest as the end of her “reign of terror”.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Elderly Kwinana says prison is not good for her health