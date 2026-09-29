In case you missed it: CR: Women shouldn’t live in fear | Court allows Malema firearm appeal | Only one MAFS couple stays married

Catch up on the biggest stories this Tuesday, 29 September 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes President Cyril Ramaphosa says South African women shouldn’t have to reorganise their lives due to the threat of male violence, as he condemned gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) and announced urgent interventions.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape High Court in Makhanda has granted EFF president Julius Malema leave to appeal his conviction on firearm charges.

Furthermore, after roughly two months of marriage, the final recommitment ceremony of Married at First Sight Mzansi Season 3 delivered heartbreak, honesty and one very public re-proposal.

Weather tomorrow: 26 September, 2026

Severe thunderstorms and hail are expected in parts of Gauteng, the North West and Limpopo on Wednesday, 30 September, with strong coastal winds set to cause disruptions in the Eastern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

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‘Women should not have to reorganise their lives due to male violence’ – Ramaphosa on GBVF

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Getty Images/Per-Anders Pettersson

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South African women shouldn’t have to reorganise their lives due to the threat of male violence, as he condemned gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) and announced urgent interventions.

The president emphasised that GBVF doesn’t begin with violence, rape or murder.

“It begins in attitudes that regard women as inferior. It begins with the belief that a man has the right to control a woman. It begins when jealousy is mistaken for love, when control is mistaken for protection and coercion is mistaken for affection,” Ramaphosa said.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Women should not have to reorganise their lives due to male violence’ – Ramaphosa on GBVF

‘I still have time on this earth’: Zuma says he won’t die until he changes SA

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Former South African president Jacob Zuma said he is not ready to die until he changes the country for the better.

He was speaking at the relaunch of the Jacob Gedleyihlekisa (JG) Zuma Foundation in Durban over the weekend.

Zuma told those who were at the event that he often reflects on the state of the country and the injustices of the past.

CONTINUE READING: ‘I still have time on this earth’: Zuma says he won’t die until he changes SA

High Court gives Malema permission to appeal firearm conviction

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses a rally in KZN on 19 September 2026. Picture: X/ @EFFSouthAfrica

The Eastern Cape High Court in Makhanda has granted EFF president Julius Malema leave to appeal his conviction on firearm charges.

Malema was found guilty of contravening the Firearms Control Act by the East London Magistrate’s Court last year and handed an effective five years in direct imprisonment by Magistrate Twanet Olivier in April.

Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, have been on trial for several years for discharging a firearm at the party’s fifth birthday celebrations in Mdantsane in 2018.

CONTINUE READING: High Court gives Malema permission to appeal firearm conviction

Aussie loss hurt but gave Boks valuable lessons for World Cup, says Jasper Wiese

Jasper Wiese during a Springbok training session. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Powerhouse Springbok eighthman Jasper Wiese chose to see the silver linings in the disappointing loss to the Wallabies in Perth on Sunday, as he looked ahead to the 2027 Rugby World Cup which will be played Down Under.

After the highs of beating the All Blacks 3-1 in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry (RGR) series, the Boks were firmly brought back down to earth by a fired-up Wallabies side that probably should’ve won by more than the 42-38 scoreline, after they almost imploded over the final 10 minutes.

After the RGR finale in Baltimore just over two weeks ago, the Boks flew straight to Australia, where they stayed in Terrigal in New South Wales for a week as a trial run for their training base at next year’s showpiece event.

CONTINUE READING: Aussie loss hurt but gave Boks valuable lessons for World Cup, says Jasper Wiese

MAFS Mzansi: Only Prince and Esethu stay married as Matshediso’s shock exit stuns viewers

Two months, one proposal and a plot twist: Who survived the ‘Married At First Sight Mzansi’ Season 3 recommitment ceremony? Pictures: Screesnhots, @mzansimagic

After roughly two months of marriage, the final recommitment ceremony of Married at First Sight Mzansi Season 3 delivered heartbreak, honesty and one very public re-proposal.

Episode 13 saw the remaining couples decide whether to stay married or walk away. And ultimately, only one pair left still wed.

Prince Masuku, 36, and Esethu Seku, 32, recommitted, and they did it under a cloud of contention as fans called for their split all season.

CONTINUE READING: MAFS Mzansi: Only Prince and Esethu stay married as Matshediso’s shock exit stuns viewers

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Husband found dead after wife killed | Khan faces charges for no-show | Bontle wins ‘Masked Singer SA’