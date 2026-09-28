In case you missed it: Husband found dead after wife killed | Khan faces charges for no-show | Bontle wins ‘Masked Singer SA’

Catch up on the biggest stories this Monday, 28 September 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes hours after Boitumelo Gift Mashita was murdered in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni, police, tracing her estranged husband, discovered his body inside his vehicle in Midrand.

Meanwhile, the Madlanga commission erupted into confrontation as Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga rejected suspended Crime Intelligence deputy head Feroz Khan’s application for a postponement, ordering criminal charges to be laid against him for flouting a subpoena and warning that defying compulsory summonses strikes at the heart of the rule of law.

Furthermore, dancer and choreographer Bontle Modiselle has won season three of The Masked Singer South Africa.

Weather tomorrow: 26 September, 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, strong winds, hail and excessive lightning in North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Free State and the Northern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

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Murdered Thembisa woman’s estranged husband found dead in his car

Picture: iStock

Hours after Boitumelo Gift Mashita was murdered in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni, police, tracing her estranged husband, discovered his body inside his vehicle in Midrand.

Earlier on Monday, a 23-year-old woman was shot and killed in Temong, Mapungubwe Street, at about 5:45 am.

The Gauteng police alleged that the victim, Boitumelo Gift Mashita, was reportedly on her way to work when she was gunned down during an alleged robbery. Her belongings were taken during the incident.

CONTINUE READING: Murdered Thembisa woman’s estranged husband found dead in his car

Is it time to reconsider the death penalty in SA? Here are the arguments for and against

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

A nation looking for answers to its violent crime crisis is regularly placing the same potential solution up for discussion.

Coupled with the deluge of female murder victims and the murder of at least 39 people in three incidents in the space of six days, calls for the reinstatement of the death penalty have grown.

The death penalty was abolished in 1995, following a moratorium by former president FW De Klerk in 1990 that all but ended decades of one of the highest execution rates in the world.

CONTINUE READING: Is it time to reconsider the death penalty in SA? Here are the arguments for and against

Madlanga commission to lay criminal charges against Feroz Khan over non-attendance [VIDEO]

The Madlanga Commission erupted into confrontation as Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga refused suspended Crime Intelligence deputy head Feroz Khan’s application for a postponement. Picture: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti

The Madlanga commission erupted into confrontation as Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga rejected suspended Crime Intelligence deputy head Feroz Khan’s application for a postponement, ordering criminal charges to be laid against him for flouting a subpoena and warning that defying compulsory summonses strikes at the heart of the rule of law.

Khan was expected to appear before the commission at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Monday, 28 September 2026.

The senior Crime Intelligence official was originally scheduled to testify on 1 July. However, his appearance was delayed after he was shot in Houghton, Johannesburg, on 28 June. Khan was treated at Milpark Hospital and discharged in mid-July.

CONTINUE READING: Madlanga commission to lay criminal charges against Feroz Khan over non-attendance [VIDEO]

General overview at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 22 September 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

Taxi boss Oupa Sindane, known as ‘King of the Sky,’ was thrust into the spotlight at the Madlanga commission as his urgent High Court bid to block the inquiry from using his WhatsApp messages was struck from the roll with punitive costs.

Evidence leaders revealed that Sindane allegedly paid police escorts, received internal reports, and maintained close ties with senior officials, exposing a web of influence between the taxi industry and law enforcement.”

Sindane’s application to prevent the commission from hearing evidence was struck from the roll on Monday, 28 September 2026.

CONTINUE READING: Taxi boss Oupa ‘King of the Sky’ Sindane in spotlight as Madlanga commission probes police escorts and criminal links

‘I had fun and the time of my life’: Bontle Modiselle wins ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ season 3

Bontle Modiselle as Spotty on The Masked Singer South Africa. Picture: Supplied

Dancer and choreographer Bontle Modiselle has won season three of The Masked Singer South Africa.

Modiselle was revealed as Spotty, the character who took home the Golden Mask trophy in the SABC2 singing competition.

Modiselle joins previous winners Holly Rey and Warren Masemola. Rey won the first season as Lollipop, while Masemola was revealed as Giraffe in season 2.

CONTINUE READING: ‘I had fun and the time of my life’: Bontle Modiselle wins ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ season 3

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: 11th woman’s body found | ANC backs Mbalula | SIU recovers R42m from Tembisa Hospital bribes