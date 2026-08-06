In case you missed it: Fadiel Adams’ ‘stupid mistake’ | Calls for Mkhwanazi to be fired | Tsakane Matlala’s Rolls-Royce

Catch up on the biggest stories of Thursday, 6 August 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams has admitted to having made a “really stupid mistake” that led to his suspension from parliament.

Meanwhile, opposition parties in the City of Ekurhuleni are calling for beleaguered deputy chief of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Julius Mkhwanazi to be fired.

Furthermore, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s wife Tsakane is trending again after a video of her driving a white Rolls-Royce was posted on social media.

Weather tomorrow: 7 August 2026

Gauteng will be fine and cool, Mpumalanga partly cloudy with morning fog in the east, the Western Cape cloudy with morning fog, and KwaZulu-Natal will have morning fog and isolated showers in the interior south on Friday. Full weather forecast here.

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‘I made a really stupid mistake’ – Fadiel Adams speaks on his parliamentary suspension

National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams. Picture: X / @JustSecuCluster

National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams has admitted to having made a “really stupid mistake” that led to his suspension from parliament.

On Wednesday, Parliament confirmed that Adams was one of the MPs it had implemented sanctions against after the House adopted reports of the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests, which found that they had contravened Parliament’s Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members’ Interests.

Adams was found to have breached the Code after publishing a Facebook post containing the personal contact details of a DA staff member. The post included a screenshot of an internal email and identified the staff member in relation to an objection to a parliamentary motion.

CONTINUE READING: ‘I made a really stupid mistake’ – Fadiel Adams speaks on his parliamentary suspension

‘Mkhwanazi is currently multitasking between four courts’: Calls for EMPD deputy head to be fired

Suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigitte Mabandla Justice College on 24 June 2026 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Opposition parties in the City of Ekurhuleni say Julius Mkhwanazi, the beleaguered deputy chief of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), should be fired.

This comes after news broke on Wednesday that Mkhwanazi and four other suspects had been arrested in connection with the alleged 2022 murder of Immanuel Mbense and the disposal of his body in a river in the east of Johannesburg.

This marks Mkhwanazi’s fourth arrest on unrelated matters.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Mkhwanazi is currently multitasking between four courts’: Calls for EMPD deputy head to be fired

‘Blood money?’: Netizens ask where Tsakane Matlala’s Rolls-Royce comes from

Tsakane Matlala (Vusimuzi Matlala’s wife) appears at Johannesburg High Court on 26 February 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The suspects face charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

Tsakane Matlala, the wife of controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, is trending again after a video of her arriving in a white Rolls-Royce, accompanied by a convoy of luxury vehicles, was posted. The footage sparked fierce debate on social media.

The footage spread rapidly on X, with users questioning the source of the apparent wealth while Tsakane remains before the courts alongside her husband.

Netizens argued that the display of luxury sent the wrong message amid ongoing legal proceedings.

“Thembisa Hospital money. Absolutely no shame,” one citizen wrote. Another simply commented: “Blood money. No shame at all.”

CONTINUE READING: ‘Blood money?’: Netizens ask where Tsakane Matlala’s Rolls-Royce comes from

‘Experience is not that important’: Can Duduzane Zuma lead the MK party?

Duduzane and his father, Jacob Zuma. Picture: Twitter

Following Duduzane Zuma’s appointment as the first deputy president of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, experts say he is being positioned to take over the party eventually.

On Tuesday, the MK party announced the appointment of Duduzane and the removal of John Hlophe as deputy president. This means Duduzane is now second in command after his father, Jacob Zuma.

Political analyst Andre Duvenhage said Duduzane’s appointment is part of a succession plan.

“We know Jacob Zuma is ageing, and he must have some sort of succession plan in mind, and I think that is what is playing out right now,” he said.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Experience is not that important’: Can Duduzane Zuma lead the MK party?

Madlanga commission hears Idac’s head of investigations lost powers after kidnapping

Sesi Baloyi (L), Mbuyiseli Madlanga (C) and Sandile Khumalo (R) at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 30 April 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head of investigations and operations, Matthews Sesoko, has revealed at the Madlanga commission that parts of his powers were stripped during his absence following a violent kidnapping incident.

Sesoko testified on Thursday, 6 August 2026, at the Bridgette Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, detailing changes to his role and the operational structure of Idac.

During his testimony, Sesoko – who previously served as head of investigations at the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) – outlined how Idac functions amid allegations that the unit, which falls under the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), had acted beyond its mandate.

CONTINUE READING: Madlanga commission hears Idac’s head of investigations lost powers after kidnapping

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Mkhwanazi, 4 others arrested | R31m World Cup spending | Shebeshxt denied bail