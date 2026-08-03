In case you missed it: Judge cautions Matlala defence | WC rent hits R12k average | Petrol down, diesel up

Catch up on the biggest stories this Monday, 3 August 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes Captain Pimi Sekgobela has been forced to concede to several instances where he may not have been in full control of the arrests of Musa Kekana and Michael Pule Tau.

Meanwhile, South Africans’ wallets continue to come under pressure as households grapple with rising living costs, from food and electricity to fuel and residential rent.

Furthermore, South African motorists may have to dig deep into their pockets at the fuel pumps from Wednesday, 5 August 2026.

Weather tomorrow: 4 August, 2026

Fine and cool weather conditions are expected in most parts of South Africa on Tuesday, 4 August, while extremely high fire conditions have been forecast over parts of the Northern and Western Cape and frost in some areas. Full weather forecast here.

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Defence attorney in Matlala case cautioned over behaviour in witness cross-examination

Vusumuzi “Cat’ Matlala, his wife Tsakani Matlala, Musa Kekana, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Nthabiseng Zandile Nzama appear before the Gauteng South High Court in Johannesburg, 3 August 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

Captain Pimi Sekgobela has been forced to concede to several instances where he may not have been in full control of the arrests of Musa Kekana and Michael Pule Tau.

The pair are two of Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s co-accused in the murder of Armand Swart, with Kekana seeking to have evidence against him declared inadmissible via the current trial within a trial.

Kekana and Tau were arrested in the Johannesburg suburb of Kew on 17 April 2024, several hours after Swart’s murder in Vereeniging.

CONTINUE READING: Defence attorney in Matlala case cautioned over behaviour in witness cross-examination

‘Possibility of fabrication exists’: State and Brown Mogotsi defence at odds over concealing witness details

FILE| Businessman and alleged political fixer Brown Mogotsi appears at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court, 28 May 2026, for a bail application. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

It was a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for alleged political fixer Brown Mogotsi, where the state and defence clashed over the handing over of witness names and addresses.

Mogotsi was arrested on 15 May and charged with defeating the ends of justice, perjury, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as discharging a firearm in a public or municipal area.

His bail appeal was denied last week.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Possibility of fabrication exists’: State and Brown Mogotsi defence at odds over concealing witness details

Average rent in Western Cape reaches R12k: Here’s how much it costs to live in each province

Western Cape once again had the lowest share of tenants behind on their rent, while the Free State continued to record the highest proportion of tenants in arrears. Picture: iStock

South Africans’ wallets continue to come under pressure as households grapple with rising living costs, from food and electricity to fuel and residential rent. The latest blow comes from the housing market, where residential rents have climbed in the first quarter of 2026, adding to the financial strain on tenants.

There was, however, a silver lining: the share of tenants in arrears fell by 16.7%, suggesting that despite mounting pressure, more renters are keeping up with their monthly payments.

According to the latest PayProp Rental Index released on 29 July 2026, average rent increased to R9 582, up from R9 462 – with Western Cape, like the previous quarters, being the province with the highest average rent of R12 125 per month.

CONTINUE READING: Average rent in Western Cape reaches R12k: Here’s how much it costs to live in each province

Insider reveals ‘real’ reason Bosa fired Ayanda Allie, as Mashaba denies ‘sweet deal’ allegations

ActionSA announced Ayanda Allie as its member at Radisson Blu on 31 July 2026 in Sandton, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

A senior member of Build One South Africa (Bosa) has revealed that the party’s main reason for firing its former Gauteng member of the provincial legislature (MPL), Ayanda Allie, was that she had been in talks with Herman Mashaba for months about crossing over to ActionSA.

Allie was fired by Bosa two weeks ago. At the time, the party claimed that there were fundamental differences between Allie and the party’s board of directors about a monthly tithe that she was expected to pay.

However, a senior party member who has asked not to be named has told The Citizen that the party used the tithing matter as an excuse to fire Allie. According to the source, the party had received intelligence that Allie was negotiating to join Mashaba’s party, ActionSA.

CONTINUE READING: Insider reveals ‘real’ reason Bosa fired Ayanda Allie, as Mashaba denies ‘sweet deal’ allegations

Petrol down, but diesel up in August – here’s what you’ll pay

Picture: Neil McCartney



South African motorists may have to dig deep into their pockets at the fuel pumps from Wednesday, 5 August 2026.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced that the prices of both 93-octane and 95-octane petrol will decrease by 52 cents per litre.

However, the price of diesel with 0.05% (500ppm) sulphur will increase by R1.38 per litre, while 0.005% (50ppm) sulphur will go up by R1.23 per litre.

CONTINUE READING: Petrol down, but diesel up in August – here’s what you’ll pay

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Expropriation Act case | R1bn Prasa security deal | Women’s month