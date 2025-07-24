‘Inclusive mobility is a constitutional right,’ Uber discussion hears [VIDEO]

The event addressed the deep-rooted challenges of building environments where people with disabilities are seen and heard.

Picture: Faizel Patel

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has emphasised the importance of being mobile in South Africa, saying it’s a constitutional right.

In a step toward reimagining the future of inclusive transport, leaders across the disability community convened for an event on Wednesday.

Challenges

Hosted by Uber South Africa, the event heard from South Africans with disabilities, including the visually impaired, hard of hearing and those who are wheelchair-bound, who face challenges of getting from A to B on a daily basis.

The event marked the launch of a collaborative platform that brought together industry voices and changemakers to collectively discuss, shape, and define what inclusive mobility looks like in practice.

Being mobile

Deputy minister of the department of women, youth and persons with disabilities Mmapaseka Letsike said inclusive mobility is not a nice-to-have, it is a constitutional right.

“Let this launch remind us, mobility is a dignity, mobility is independence, mobility is freedom. We all have this collective duty to ensure that everyone, regardless of ability, income, or identity, can move freely, safely and equally.”

Voices

A panel discussion also addressed the deep-rooted challenges of building environments where people with disabilities are not only accommodated, but genuinely seen, heard and included.

It underscored that dignity, autonomy and accessibility are not add-ons, but are essential design principles for any equitable transport system.

Inclusion

During the event, Uber Assist reimagined in partnership with Shonaquip

The product now includes a national driver training programme, delivered both in person and online, a dedicated fleet to improve reliability, and new features like service animal self-identification.

Training

Together, Shonaquip and Uber aim to train more than 1 200 drivers in disability awareness and rider support by October 2025, building a more informed, reliable, and respectful experience for all riders using Uber Assist.

The training includes accredited modules on disability awareness, assistance protocols, and service animal etiquette, with mandatory annual refreshers to reinforce standards.

Shonaquip said it will remain involved as the programme rolls out, offering feedback and oversight to ensure service quality and responsiveness.

