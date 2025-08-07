Disabled pupils suffer as wheelchair, walker and staff shortages cripple Katlehong school

The DA alleged that members of the School Governing Body (SGB) have been instructed not to speak to outsiders about the school’s condition

Children with physical disabilities at Ezibeleni School in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, are allegedly being forced to endure dangerous infrastructure and a critical lack of assistive devices.

The DA in Gauteng has raised alarm over what it calls “inhumane” conditions at the special needs school, where more than 250 physically disabled pupils reportedly have no access to essential equipment such as wheelchairs and walkers.

“Students at Ezibeleni School for Physically Disabled Children… are being severely compromised due to a severe shortage of assistive devices,” said DA MPL and Education Committee member Bronwynn Engelbrecht.

Unusable buildings and sewage risks

Ezibeleni has been operating for 13 years on what Engelbrecht describes as a “dangerously unstable dolomitic site.”

A large sinkhole on the premises has rendered parts of the school unusable, while sewage leaks continue to pose major health hazards to pupils and staff.

“Despite these issues, more than 250 vulnerable pupils, many of whom have severe disabilities, continue to attend school on this unstable land, facing daily threats to their safety,” Engelbrecht warned.

The DA said it had conducted an oversight visit to the school and witnessed the conditions first-hand. It called for the school to be urgently relocated to a “safe and dignified” facility.

ALSO READ: Gwarube calls for bold education law reforms to address inequality

GDE responds

The GDE said it remained committed to ensuring a safe, transparent, and supportive learning environment across public schools.

Earlier this week, the department outlined several interventions in response to school safety concerns, including those related to ground instability caused by dolomitic soil and mining activities.

“The GDE confirms that several schools across the province have been affected by ground instability, air pollution, and proximity to illegal or legal mining activities,” the department said.

While the statement did not directly name Ezibeleni, the department said it had conducted assessments and was set to begin rehabilitation programmes at 13 schools in areas such as Gauteng West, Centurion, and Ekurhuleni South.

These include Boiteko Primary School, Laerskool Fleur, and Laerskool Louis Leipoldt.

The department added that it had also identified 11 schools in Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark suffering from long-term pollution effects, which had led to structural degradation such as concrete corrosion. These schools are currently undergoing rehabilitation.

The GDE also highlighted its disaster management training for school staff across all districts, including firefighting and Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA).

While the GDE’s statement did not directly address the DA’s allegations about Ezibeleni School specifically, it emphasised the department’s broader strategy to address environmental safety issues and improve infrastructure resilience across Gauteng.

ALSO READ: GDE settles 99.95% of municipal debt as R2.8bn infrastructure plan tackles school overcrowding

Silencing of SGB members

The DA further alleged that members of the School Governing Body (SGB) have been instructed not to speak to outsiders about the school’s condition.

“The members of the School Governing Body disclosed that GDE officials had told them not to talk to us or discuss their concerns with the media,” said Engelbrecht. “This is a gross violation of the constitution.”

She added that the SGBs are democratically elected to represent the interests of pupils and parents, not to be “gagged by bureaucrats wanting to evade accountability.”

Critical posts remain frozen

Beyond infrastructure issues, the school is also reportedly struggling with severe staff shortages.

The DA said critical posts, including therapists, specialist teachers, drivers, and aides, remain vacant due to an alleged freeze on hiring by the department.

“These are vacant posts that could be filled today if GDE had the political will to do so. Instead, they remain frozen, while thousands of trained professionals remain unemployed,” Engelbrecht said.

She also pointed out that the school only received a new principal after “sustained pressure” from the DA.

ALSO READ: UCT racialised marking claims ‘deeply shocking’ – Parliament demands urgent probe

The DA believes that the situation at Ezibeleni reflects broader failures in the provincial administration, accusing Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s government of negligence.

NOW READ: Illegal mining leaving Gauteng schools on shaky ground