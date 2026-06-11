Injured toll rises to 15 as Jumpers mass shooting manhunt continues

Police have yet to confirm the motive behind the mass shooting.

Fifteen people have been confirmed injured in the mass shooting at Jumpers informal settlement in Cleveland, up from the initial 10 reported by police on Wednesday.

The death toll remains at 12.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni said additional victims were identified during visits to hospitals.

Provincial and district detectives, alongside crime intelligence and forensic experts, are currently tracking more than 10 suspects who allegedly opened fire on residents before fleeing.

Though investigations are ongoing, and no arrests have been made, hard drives recovered from surveillance cameras and 10 witness statements are assisting police.

The attack

The shooting and bloodshed occurred just before midnight on Tuesday.

Residents recalled what initially sounded like fireworks when the gunfire broke out, but soon realised they were gunshots.

Police have not yet confirmed the motive behind the mass shooting.