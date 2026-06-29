JUST IN: Four people gunned down at informal settlement in Gqeberha

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation

Four people have been gunned down in cold blood inside a shack in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

The shooting occurred at the Solomon Mahlangu Informal Settlement in Walmer in the early hours of Monday, sparking a police investigation into what detectives have described as a brutal execution-style killing.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Detectives have launched an investigation following the discovery of four bodies at the residence.

Police were called to a shack at Solomon Mahlangu Informal Settlement, Walmer, at approximately 00:20 on Monday, 29 June 2026. Upon arrival, members found the bodies of two men and two adult women inside the dwelling.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that one man and one woman were found lying next to each other in the sitting room, while another man and woman were found lying next to each other on a bed in the bedroom,” van Rensburg said.

Motive

Van Rensburg added that all four victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their heads and were declared dead at the scene.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. At this stage, it is unknown whether any items were taken from the premises. The motive for the killings remains unknown, and no arrests have been made.”

Appeal

Police have appealed to anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to contact Lieutenant Colonel Monde Sithole on 082 457 2812 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Information may also be shared anonymously via the MySAPS App. All information received will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

Feroz Khan shot

Meanwhile, senior Crime Intelligence officer Major-General Feroz Khan is fighting for his life in hospital after he was shot in an alleged hit, north of Johannesburg.

It is understood that Khan was shot on Sunday night, 28 June 2026, by two unidentified assailants in a white Mercedes-Benz.

Khan was reportedly driving his Suzuki Ballino in Houghton, Johannesburg, which is his neighbourhood, when he was shot at about 11pm by the suspects.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told The Citizen that they are verifying the exact motive for the shooting.